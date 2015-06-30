vuMedia™ Helps CloudsTV International Go Over the Top

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity and its award winning vuMedia™ OTT platform have been chosen by CloudsTV™ International to provide OTT and Multiscreen Services for CloudsTV’s linear television channel.

CloudsTV International, broadcasting from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, is the only linear channel targeting the African and Urban diaspora in the Middle East and Gulf States. With its own content and acquired content from Africa, the Caribbean and Premium producers, CloudsTV International presents the African diaspora with the programming they want. Now, with an OTT option, they will provide that content to the audience when and where they want it as well.

Tony Hasek, Chief Commercial Officer of Visual Unity, says: "As a linear channel with a large niche market CloudsTV International has a fantastic product for sponsors and advertisers. With an Over the Top (OTT) solution as well, CloudsTV International will exponentially expand their reach, and in so doing make their product even more attractive. CloudsTV International are careful with their budgets and sought a solution that was robust and proven, yet reasonably priced. This, combined with our award winning mobile module and quick and easy set-up made vuMedia™ an obvious choice."

Omari Salisbury, Chief Operating Officer of CloudsTV International adds, "Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ platform is the ideal solution to reach our viewers where they are watching content the most: on their connected devices. vuMedia™ allows for the robust delivery of Clouds TV International content giving our viewers who do not subscribe to YahLive Satellite service the opportunity to view our channel at their leisure, anywhere, and in high quality."

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a leading supplier of OTT and VoD solutions headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, with offices in Los Angeles, Ottawa, Munich, Istanbul, Moscow and Hong Kong. Our impressive list of clients include Al Aan (UAE), Tanzania Box and Kenya Box, Calinos and Pordiva (TR), NFDC (India), RSI (Switzerland), Hollywood Classic Entertainment, Hustle Gang Ventures and Planet Telecom in the USA. The company also has a number of international partners including Imagine Communications EMEA, DOTS India and MediaNova Turkey. As a Multiscreen Solution Provider, Visual Unity bridges the gap between linear broadcast and IPTV. Since 1991, they have been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com