VTVcab Guarantees Exceptional QoE for New OTT Multiscreen Services With Broadpeak Solutions

RENNES, France -- May 24, 2016 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, today announced that VTVcab, the largest pay-TV operator in Vietnam, has deployed a wide array of Broadpeak solutions to power its new OTT multiscreen services. Using Broadpeak's BkS400 video cache servers, BkA100 analytics tool, BkM100 CDN manager, and umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selector, VTVcab can deliver live, VOD, catch-up TV, and other advanced video services to subscribers, ensuring a superior quality of experience (QoE) on any screen. Broadpeak's local partner TDG and FPT Information System provided system integration services, speeding up the launch of the new service.

"Providing 2 million subscribers with high-quality video on a wide range of devices would be too challenging for us without an experienced technology partner like Broadpeak by our side," said Nam Bui Huy, CTO, VTVcab. "Broadpeak's CDN and server solutions, along with the company's success in deploying OTT multiscreen services in the global telco environment, give us the upper hand against the competition, increasing our revenue opportunities."

Broadpeak's BkS400 video cache servers, which are located in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, are used to store and deliver popular video content. Each time an end-user requests video content, it is directly streamed by the BkS400 local server, increasing VTVcab's efficiencies and reducing video delivery costs.

The BkS400 servers deliver video content via adaptive bit rate (ABR) technology, guaranteeing a high level of video quality. The presence of a local cache removes any latency that could take place between the origin server and the edge network. This dramatically improves QoS and QoE, since higher video profiles will be streamed more often. Through broad format support (e.g., Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH), the servers allow VTVcab to deliver video content to any screen.

Utilizing Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN manager, VTVcab can effectively manage load balancing and failover tasks. The BkM100 system continuously monitors the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns to deliver VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner. Through this portal, the operator can easily define how content is distributed to different points of presence (PoP). Broadpeak's BkA100 analytics system is connected to the entire workflow, allowing VTVcab to gather data about video delivery, statistics about content popularity, and provide feedback on what is going on at the delivery system (i.e., servers and network) and player levels.

The operator is using Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN CDN selector to reach customers outside its network. umbrellaCDN enables VTVcab to dynamically choose between its own CDN (powered by Broadpeak equipment) and a third-party CDN, depending on which CDN is appropriate for each customer.

VTVcab is also taking advantage of umbrellaCDN's offload feature to distribute traffic from its own CDN to VTN's in the event it reaches maximum capacity. This capability is especially useful during special events such as sports, which attract a large viewing audience. In addition, umbrellaCDN provides VTVcab with detailed analytics and real-time monitoring that can be used to identify trends in audience behaviors across their different CDN systems.

"It's not very often that an operator successfully launches an OTT multiscreen service in the span of just two months," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "VTVcab was able to deploy its new service with speed thanks to the great work and commitment of their team, the flexibility of our solutions, and the strength and reliability of our local system integrator TDG and FPT Information System. Through our CDN and server solutions, VTVcab can monitor the popularity of content, balance traffic between multiple CDNs, and adjust video delivery based on the analytics that were received, guaranteeing a great QoE for all end-users at all times."

