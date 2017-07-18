VSTV Improves QoE for Subscribers With Broadpeak umbrellaCDN Solution

RENNES, France -- July 18, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Vietnam Satellite Digital Television (VSTV) has deployed Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selector. Using umbrella CDN as a cloud-based solution, VSTV has the flexibility to select the best CDN to deliver live OTT content to subscribers. Choosing between multiple CDNs according to various criteria and load balancing the traffic, umbrellaCDN ensures a superior quality of experience (QoE) for end-users.



"Our main objective with this project was to deliver live OTT content with the best quality to subscribers located in Vietnam by relying on two different CDNs," said Nicolas Cazamayou, IT director at VSTV. "Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN meets all of our requirements, providing us with comprehensive analytics, a pay-as-you-grow business model, and the freedom to switch CDN service providers. By enabling us to deliver a superior QoE to subscribers, umbrellaCDN gives us an edge on the competition."



umbrellaCDN features an advanced analytics tool that gathers and displays information related to the session requests. Thanks to these analytics, VSTV is able to determine the number of viewers for speciﬁc content in a single platform. All of the session requests are centralized under umbrellaCDN and can be monitored in real time. Since umbrellaCDN is based on an OPEX business model, VSTV can deliver live OTT content without making a large investment in infrastructure.



"From a global perspective, OTT subscriptions are increasing dramatically. With so many subscription options available today, delivering an OTT service with high quality is very important," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "By providing VSTV with the capability to monitor its OTT live service, balance traffic between multiple CDNs, and adjust video delivery based on the analytics, umbrellaCDN has made a huge impact on the QoE experienced by subscribers."



More information about Broadpeak is available at www.broadpeak.tv.



# # #



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



Image Link:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-umbrellaCDN_UI.jpg

Image Caption: Broadpeak(R) -- umbrellaCDN(TM) User Interface



Visit Broadpeak(R) at IBC2017, Stand 5.C72



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=VSTV%20Improves%20QoE%20for%20Subs...



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.