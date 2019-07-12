Vegas Stats & Information Network Goes All in with TVU Networks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – July 9, 2019 – TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, has announced the purchase of its TVU Anywhere app for capturing and streaming live video with the TVU Server by the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN.) VSiN uses the TVU set up to produce live remote coverage and updates for its growing audience.

Dedicated to delivering actionable sports betting news, information and analysis, VSiN broadcasts live from its studio at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas. VSiN’s first use of TVU Anywhere and TVU Server was a live report from Churchill Downs during this year’s Kentucky Derby when a Derby favorite sustained an injury and was unable to compete. That news shifted the gambling odds. Using TVU Anywhere and TVU Server, the VSiN on-site reporter delivered the news immediately on the VSiN network. The TVU solution was also used for the network’s live remote coverage of The 2019 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

“With TVU Anywhere and TVU Server we can set up live interviews and updates at a moment’s notice,” said Brian Rogers, Executive Producer at VSiN. “Due to the expansion of sports betting and the number of events in different markets, we must be able to set up quick and seamless live shots in many locations without full crews. Although we just started using our TVU gear in May, we already foresee expanding its use. It’s easy to operate and integrates smoothly into our workflow. We’re producing linear, broadcast-quality, live interviews and hits with iPhones and iPads. And our need for live and remote programming just continues to grow.”

Rogers believes the TVU Anywhere and TVU Server solution’s ability to quickly deliver late-breaking news and live interviews is of significant benefit to both the network and its audience. He said it will also enable VSiN to better cover sports betting markets across the country by allowing additional contributors to provide commentary and live updates prior to and during events.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting venture of which live streaming is such a key component,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Their fan base relies upon timely video updates as well as the expert commentary provided by the VSiN anchors to make informed betting decisions. Broadcast-quality video will attract viewers beyond their core audience to the site. Reliable, live video is absolutely critical to their current and future success.”

TVU Anywhere

Designed to turn a smart device or laptop instantly into a transmitter, TVU Anywhere is an app for capturing and streaming live video from anywhere, delivering picture quality usually reserved for more expensive professional video equipment. TVU Anywhere uses your smart device’s 4G/LTE wireless connection and WiFi when available to stream live video to a TVU Server video decoder. It uses TVU’s proprietary Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) technology when aggregating all available 4G/LTE and WiFi bandwidth for streaming to ensure a superior picture. Users can go live instantly and monitor and control the stream from an easy-to-use interface. TVU Anywhere also features remote pan-and-zoom allowing an operator in a studio to control the camera remotely without intervention from the user in the field. Pan-and-zoom control allows for professional camera framing and exposure without degrading the HD picture quality.

TVU Server

The TVU Server (dual-channel VS3500/VS3100 models) can receive video signals from any TVU Networks’ transmission device as well as process IP streams of standard transmission protocol, SDI video, and store files in any MAM system. They are professional video hardware decoders designed for the centralized viewing, control and distribution of live video content.

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks has over 2,500 customers in more than 85 countries. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.

