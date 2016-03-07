Volicon to Present at Three 2016 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference Sessions

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 3, 2016 -- Volicon today announced that Andrew Sachs, the company's vice president of product management, will present during three sessions at the 2016 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC), April 16-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Sachs will speak on technologies and techniques that empower broadcasters to deliver compelling, compliant, and competitive content in today's multiplatform media ecosystem.

Scheduled for April 18 at 4:30 p.m. in room S227, Sachs' session "Efficient and Cost-Effective Video Editing for Social Media Platforms" is part of the Broadcast Workflow conference track. The session will begin with a look at the challenges associated with establishing an accelerated content generation workflow targeting social and digital media platforms and then describe a simple, fast video capture and edit workflow that eliminates both the need for time-consuming transcoding steps and the subsequent use of a nonlinear edit or media asset management system. Sachs also will outline an automated model for packaging and publishing finished clips, complete with closed-captioning as required by government regulations.

At 2 p.m. on April 19 in the session "The Process and Pitfalls of Monitoring Closed Captions," part of the BEC track titled "FCC Matters for Broadcast," Sachs will discuss the current closed-captioning landscape and present a case study focused on how a large U.S. broadcaster monitors closed captions. The session will present tools that enable automation of high-volume compliance monitoring for caption quality, caption alignment, and video description presence as FCC closed-captioning rules take full effect and continue to evolve. Sachs will describe the technology that one large U.S. broadcaster is using to ensure the quality of the final captioning experience and also discuss techniques for improving live captions for repurposed/rebroadcast content and for delivering quality captions to the Web.

On April 20 at 3:30 p.m. in room S228, Sachs will present "OTT Content Generation," part of the BEC track titled "Television on Multiple Platforms." He will outline an accelerated over-the-top (OTT) content repurposing workflow enabled by flexible content recording and metadata capture (including closed-captioning); intuitive controls for accessing, reviewing, and clipping content; and seamless integration with edit and media asset management (MAM) systems. Sachs also will explain three different approaches to content creation: a rapid manual approach plus semi-automated and fully automated approaches that identify and clip the program segments that make up a commercial-free full episode that can be pushed to a MAM, a transcoding service/product, or a content management system or online video platform (CMS/OVP) for distribution via VOD/OTT services.

Volicon will be exhibiting during the 2016 NAB Show at booth SU6521. Information about Volicon and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer® Media Intelligence Platform" provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Volicon at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU6521

Share it on Twitter: Volicon to Present at Three 2016 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference Sessions - http://goo.gl/WZfyQZ

Join the Volicon Community:

Follow Us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Volicon

Follow Us on Facebook:www.facebook.com/volicon

Follow Us on LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/companies/volicon

Follow Volicon's Blog:http://www.volicon.com/blog/