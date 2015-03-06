Volicon to Host Webinar Series That Examines New Solutions for Common Broadcast Challenges

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 3, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that it will host four webinars during the months of March and April. Led by Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon, each session will offer participants expert insight into solutions for challenges facing broadcasters around the world. Webinar topics will include upcoming closed captioning quality legislation, accelerated workflows for creating promotional clips, and the repurposing of video content for social media. Volicon will provide live demonstrations of the newly refined Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) technology the company will unveil at the 2015 NAB Show.

"How New FCC Closed Captioning Quality Rules, Due March 15, May Affect Your Organization" is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. EDT. Topics will include:

* Legislation and rules governing prerecorded, live, and near-live programming

* Practical, proven tools to help ensure compliance with the rules

* Strategies for complying with FCC closed captioning requirements while improving all viewers' quality of experience.

Attendees can learn more or register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2853305606593892866.

"Speeding Stories and Promotions to Air: Volicon and WMAR-TV" will be held Tuesday, March 31, at 11 a.m. EDT. Sachs and Alex Shaw, WMAR-TV's director of creative services, will co-host this presentation. Attendees will learn about a unique approach to repurposing content as Shaw discusses how his creative team is using Volicon technology to develop promo videos for his station's viewers. The webinar will also touch on:

* How innovative broadcasters such as WMAR-TV are using Volicon Observer(R) for content repurposing and promo development

* The growing use case for providing content anytime, anywhere and the importance of content repurposing

* How to monetize repurposed content and gain a competitive edge

* How, through scaled content production, repurposing can extend the life span of existing content and stretch content applicability

Attendees can learn more or register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9094172088757530882.

"Volicon for Quick Repurposing of Linear Content to Web, Mobile, and Social Media Sites" will take place on Thursday, April 2, at 11 a.m. EDT. During this half-hour webinar, Sachs will discuss the following topics:

* How to handle a growing array of destinations for your content without burdening staff

* How to maintain compliance with Web captioning regulations dictated by the CVAA law

* How to provide staff with an easy-to-use, readily accessible clipping and automation tool that facilitates content distribution to websites, mobile outlets, and social media sites

* How to leverage existing Observer installations to reduce learning curves, technology footprint, and administration costs

Attendees can learn more or register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7200091786099475458.

The final webinar, titled "Post 2015 NAB Show Webinar: Live Demo of New Functionality," will take place on Tuesday, April 21, at 11 a.m. EDT. During this one-hour presentation, Sachs will offer a live demonstration of Volicon's latest enhancements to the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform and focus on the company's series of modular applications available for the platform:

* Capture -- Capture and clip linear or live media from anywhere to produce content quickly and easily.

* Review -- Review on-air content, validate ad placement, and perform competitive analysis.

* Comply -- Record, clip, and export aired broadcast content to meet regulatory or licensing requirements.

* Monitor -- Monitor broadcast quality, report faults, and use full recording to enable instant review of the impact of detected errors.

* Share -- Quickly repurpose content for Web, mobile, and social media platforms.

During this postshow Webinar, Volicon also will provide a complete overview and demo of new functionality, including:

* The new Archive application for the Observer Media Intelligence Platform

* The enhanced Multiviewer module for added monitoring convenience

* New OTT service monitoring capabilities

* Closed captioning solutions for compliance with the latest regulations

Attendees can learn more or register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6529761328086350849.

Further information about Volicon's Observer technology and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

