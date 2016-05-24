Volicon to Extend Multiviewer for OTT and Path Monitoring

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- May 24, 2016 -- Volicon, now part of Verizon Digital Media Services, today announced that it will highlight new OTT and path-monitoring capabilities within the Multiviewer option for the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform®. The Multiviewer option unites the platform's recording capability with multiviewer functionality to give users access to multiple live or recorded programs, complemented by frame-accurate data, on a monitor wall or other display. Using the newly introduced dashboarding traffic-light approach, users can monitor numerous linear and OTT channels, and all their renditions, and quickly identify technical issues.

"Today's broadcaster must manage an increasing number of channels and platforms while simultaneously maintaining the highest levels of service quality," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "However, no facility can reasonably monitor all OTT feeds in their many renditions, with various resolutions, bit rates, and formats. Our enhanced Multiviewer option addresses this challenge, enabling users to tailor dashboards to their monitoring roles and responsibilities, with 'red light' and 'green light' status applied to individual streams or to configurable groups of streams and displayed along with video and metadata windows according to user preferences. With this approach, it's possible to streamline quality-of-experience OTT monitoring at the station level and at the largest and most complex network operations."

Broadcasters also have the ability to watch, monitor, and capture a screencast from actual mobile devices -- bypassing any digital rights management issues that can compromise monitoring -- and thereby evaluate the quality of the user experience.

Further information about Volicon and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer® Media Intelligence Platform® provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. In March 2016, Volicon was acquired by Verizon Digital Media Services, now a part of AOL. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

