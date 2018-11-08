V-Nova PERSEUS Plus available in Telestream Encoding Solution

• PERSEUS Plus encoding to be available in industry-leading Lightspeed Live solution

V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions, today announced that its next-generation PERSEUS Plus codec will be supported by Telestream’s Lightspeed Live video streaming system, which is used by numerous major operators and video service providers worldwide.

Telestream Lightspeed Live provides live multi-screen encoding, packaging and distribution in addition to multichannel video capture and processing. With PERSEUS Plus integrated with Lightspeed Live, operators and service providers can deploy the most efficient and cost-effective encoding and transcoding solutions for live streaming on the market. PERSEUS will be available in Lightspeed Live Stream from version 3.0.

PERSEUS Plus enables video to be transmitted at half the bitrate of existing h.264 solutions whilst improving picture quality, and the low complexity of PERSEUS Plus h.264 also increases encoding density by 2-3x when compared to HEVC.

The combination of the two technologies offers video service operators unparalleled performance, serving their customers with the highest quality of experience while significantly increasing operational efficiency.

“We have always been committed to ensuring our customers have access to the most innovative and advanced video delivery capabilities on the market,” said Scott Murray, VP of Product Management at Telestream. “It is clear that V-Nova’s unique PERSEUS codec plays a key role in rolling out higher-quality and more efficient video services. We’re delighted to be able to offer PERSEUS to our customers.”

Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova, said, “We are seeing tremendous momentum with major international video service providers looking to upgrade their video delivery to achieve higher quality. Telestream has come up time and time again as the preferred encoder vendor for so many of them and we’re excited that they will now have an out-of-the-box solution to switch on the power of PERSEUS Plus delivery.”

Working within industry-standard formats like MPEG-TS, HLS and MPEG-DASH, PERSEUS Plus delivers the best picture quality across any platform, even at low bandwidths. PERSEUS Plus leverages existing dedicated decoder hardware acceleration and works in tandem with existing codecs including AVC/h.264, HEVC, VP9 or in the future AV1 to offer the highest device compatibility in the market. This approach enables all devices to be software updated to receive substantially more efficient video compression without impacting power consumption or decoding reliability.

The PERSEUS technology works in two ways: PERSEUS Pro is an Intra codec for mathematically lossless and visually lossless professional production, contribution and imaging workflows. PERSEUS Plus is a temporal codec designed to enhance a base codec such as H.264, HEVC or AV1 adding additional layers of detail for unbeatable distribution efficiency to consumers.