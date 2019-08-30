V-Nova announces first implementation of upcoming standard MPEG-5 Part 2 (LCEVC) as part of its P+ SDK

• P+ includes the industry’s first highly optimized implementations for encoding and decoding the forthcoming MPEG-5 Part 2, low-complexity enhancement video coding (LCEVC) standard

• LCEVC is codec agnostic and offers higher compression efficiency to any video distribution workflow, whilst simultaneously reducing encoding costs

• P+ adds further compression efficiency gains along with a range of new features including mobile encoding, AI-powered optimizations and a new SDK integration framework for better hardware utilization across all devices

London, UK – 29 August 2019 –V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions, today announced the 3rd generation of its multi award-winning portfolio of video distribution enhancement technologies, called P+ (previously PERSEUS Plus). The solution will be demonstrated at IBC 2019 on Stand 14.A07 in Amsterdam (September 13-17).

The development of the LCEVC standard is expected to be completed next year. When enhanced with LCEVC, any existing encoding pipeline - using codecs such as AVC/H.264, HEVC, VP9 or AV1 and in the future VVC - will achieve the same or better quality as a next-generation codec at the same bitrate and at up to 4x lower computational complexity.

P+ incorporates fully optimized encoding and decoding for the upcoming MPEG-5 Part 2 (LCEVC) standard which is set to transform the codec landscape by providing operators a way to deploy substantially better video quality with lower encoding costs to existing (and future) workflows. The software-oriented implementation also means that P+ will continuously optimize its implementation to benefit different solutions.

“P+ represents the culmination of years of research and advancement” said Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova. “We have implemented a broad range of new features and optimizations. Most importantly, it includes the world’s first implementation of MPEG’s most exciting new standard, MPEG-5 Part 2 (LCEVC), a brand new approach in video compression, demonstrating its benefits and ease of adoption. Unlike a typical codec standard rollout, due to the software nature of the approach, operators and broadcasters will be able to deploy LCEVC immediately.”

“I invite visitors at IBC to come and witness the enhancements that our P+ implementation of LCEVC can provide to any existing codec workflow”

P+ is available as a containerized transcoding microservice, as an SDK for x86 (Linux, Windows), ARM (Android, iOS), FPGA and HTML5 scripted decoding, pre-integrated into a number of open-source options (including FFmpeg) and also directly from the V-Nova Platform in AWS.

About V-Nova

V-Nova, a London based IP and software company, is dedicated to improving data compression by building a vast portfolio of innovative technologies based on the game-changing use of AI and parallel processing for data, video, imaging, point cloud compression, with applications across several verticals.

This is achieved through deep-science R&D (300+ international patents) and the development of products that test, prove and continuously enhance the technology portfolio.

V-Nova have released two innovative compression technologies: P+ is a portfolio of tools to significantly enhance existing video distribution workflows including the industry’s first highly optimized implementations for encoding and decoding MPEG-5 Part 2, low-complexity video enhancement coding (LCEVC); PPro is a high-performance AI-based video and imaging codec, used primarily in professional production workflows, and includes support for the forthcoming SMPTE standard format VC-6 (ST-2117).

V-Nova has developed multiple award-winning software products to kickstart the ecosystems for its technologies and allow their immediate deployment, addressing use cases in TV, media, entertainment, social networks, eCommerce, ad-tech, security, aerospace, defence, automotive and gaming.

V-Nova’s business model is to monetize its technologies through IP royalties and to generate further revenues from its software licensing and products sales

For more information please visit www.v-nova.com

