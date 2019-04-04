V-Nova and NGCodec® ship industry’s lowest cost real-time UHD encoding

• Joint solution offers PERSEUS™ Plus enhanced HEVC, with VP9 and AV1 coming soon

• Broad range of deployment options including AWS and a variety of form factor cards for private clouds from Xilinx and Advantech

• Companies to offer combined solution to video operators worldwide

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, 8 – 11 April 2019 – V-Nova Ltd. & NGCodec® today announced the commercial availability of their combined FPGA-based encoding solution, which delivers industry-leading UHD video quality and encoding efficiency resulting in up to 50x cost savings when compared to traditional CPU software options. The solution will provide broadcasters, operators and service providers looking to launch next-gen UHD services with a one-stop solution that transforms the economic feasibility of bringing exceptional video experiences to consumers. Visitors to NAB can see the solution on the NGCodec booth SU14314 and V-Nova booth SU8213.

PERSEUS Plus is a unique video compression technology that can be added to any standard encoder such as AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, VP9 and – in the future - AV1. PERSEUS Plus was designed from the ground-up to deliver next-generation compression quality at much lighter overall processing, and its innovative hierarchical approach perfectly leverages the advantages of FPGA. PERSEUS Plus also leverages existing hardware across all decoding platforms to ensure broadest device support with the lowest possible power consumption.

NGCodec RealityCodec encoders run on FPGAs instead of CPUs in data centers. FPGAs are programed at the hardware level and provide 10x more performance than CPUs. By leveraging FPGAs in public data centers like AWS or in private clouds for large operators, encoding costs can be significantly reduced whilst providing very high compression efficiency. NGCodec will demonstrate their very latest H.265/HEVC, VP9 and AV1 encoding at NAB.

Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova, said: "I’m thrilled to see our long-term partnership with NGCodec come to fruition with this release. Industry trends are all pointing in one direction and enabling UHD distribution at sustainable cost levels is going to be critical for all forward-looking operators trying to remain competitive in this crowded market"

Oliver Gunasekara, CEO and founder at NGCodec added: "We are excited to support PERSEUS with RealityCodec. A combined PERSEUS and RealityCodec solution provides the lowest bit rate and lowest encoding cost in the industry."

To book a meeting with either company at NAB, please contact marketing@v-nova.com or visit ngcodec.com/nab