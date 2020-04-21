V-Nova Collaborates with Amazon Web Services for On-Demand Low-cost High-quality Contribution over Commercial Internet

• Combination of V-Nova P.Link software with AWS Elemental MediaConnect and AWS Direct Connect provides intra-only grade contribution feeds without the need for leased dark fibre lines

• P.Link is powered by SMPTE VC-6 encoding and decoding providing up to 70% bitrate savings compared to JPEG 2000

• The combined solution enables high-quality, ultra-low-latency, multicast transport of UHD at bitrates as low as 130Mbps

London, UK – 21 April 2020 – Video compression experts V-Nova have collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer a contribution solution based on SMPTE VC-6 that provides an important new option for broadcasters and producers worldwide, helping to drive up quality whilst avoiding the need for costly leased connections.

The volume of premium live sport and event contribution has been growing steadily in recent years and has been primarily reliant upon dedicated dark fibre backbones. However, the bandwidth requirements of low-latency contribution encoders have meant the cost of these dedicated connections has been prohibitive for many. Lower-quality, higher-latency encoders often have to be used to mitigate against this.

The combination of V-Nova’s P.Link contribution solution based on SMPTE VC-6 compression with AWS Elemental MediaConnect and AWS Direct Connect addresses these challenges directly. P.Link offers Intra-frame low latencies and equivalent quality at up to 70% lower bitrates than JPEG 2000 solutions. Transporting these feeds with AWS enables mission-critical one-to-one or one-to-many links that are easy to set up and are available in a cost-effective on-demand basis. SMPTE VC-6 encoding also notably reduces processing power requirements providing higher-density and lower operating costs. Extensive testing conducted so far has demonstrated excellent low-latency performance for feeds including 4Kp60 transport at less than 200ms between London and Sydney.

Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder, V-Nova said, “The significant cost of dedicated leased connectivity is one of a number of key barriers to the rollout of more live UHD channels and richer remote-production setups. The combination of SMPTE VC-6 encoding and the on-demand flexibility of AWS increases the feasibility of these services and help to satisfy the ever-growing consumer appetite for premium video experiences.”

Interested parties are encouraged to contact V-Nova to schedule a demo at their earliest convenience.

***

About V-Nova

V-Nova, a London based IP and software company, is dedicated to improving data compression by building a vast portfolio of innovative technologies based on the game-changing use of AI and parallel processing for data, video, imaging, point cloud compression, with applications across several verticals.

This is achieved through deep-science R&D (300+ international patents) and the development of products that test, prove and continuously enhance the technology portfolio.

V-Nova have released two innovative compression solutions: P+ is the industry’s first highly optimized software library for encoding and decoding enhanced video streams with MPEG-5 Part 2, low-complexity enhancement video coding (LCEVC). PPro is a high-performance AI-powered software library for SMPTE VC-6 (ST-2117) which is used primarily for professional production workflows and imaging applications.

V-Nova has developed multiple award-winning software products to kickstart the ecosystems for its technologies and allow their immediate deployment, addressing use cases in TV, media, entertainment, social networks, eCommerce, ad-tech, security, aerospace, defence, automotive and gaming.

V-Nova’s business model is to monetize its technologies through software licensing, IP royalties and product sales.

Press Contact

Page Melia PR

Becky Taylor

Tel: +44 (0) 7810 846364

Email: becky@pagemelia.com