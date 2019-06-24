V-Nova joins ATSC, driving industry collaboration and innovation to enable the best media experiences

London, UK – 24 June 2019 –V-Nova today announced that is has become a member of the influential Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) - the international non-profit organisation that develops digital television standards.

ATSC is currently focused on the commercial rollout of its 3.0 specification for digital terrestrial broadcasting. It represents the standardisation of a decade of technology advancement for how TV services are delivered, including addressing the convergence of broadcast and OTT features and benefits.

V-Nova is widely respected across the industry for its unique video distribution technology PERSEUS Plus, a compression approach that enhances the visual quality and computational performance of any existing codec such as AVC/h.264, HEVC, VP9 and in the future AV1. A broad range of existing players and set-top-boxes can be software-updated to support the low-complexity PERSEUS Plus enhancement for the best possible video quality and power consumption on devices.

Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova, said, “Joining the ATSC further strengthens one of our primary missions, which is to work extremely closely with all leading standard bodies and industry peers to drive the innovation and adoption of next-generation video and imaging compression technologies. In combination with our active work with MPEG and SMPTE, we’re excited to collaborate intensely with the ATSC group to advance terrestrial digital television broadcasting and media services.”

ATSC 3.0 enables technical advances for the broadcast industry and their customers. As a codec company that delivers improvements across the media ecosystem, V-Nova’s drive to develop the best compression techniques to improve services aligns perfectly with the ATSC’s multiple aims.

“ATSC 3.0 is specifically designed to be future-proof and incorporate continuous technological evolutions.” continued Meardi. “We intend to contribute greatly towards this future innovation and help the group to deliver ever-improving experiences for viewers.”

About V-Nova

V-Nova Ltd. is a London-headquartered technology company providing next-generation compression solutions that address the ever-growing media processing and delivery challenges. V-Nova provides solutions spanning the entire media delivery chain, including content production, contribution, storage and distribution to end users. V-Nova’s award-winning PERSEUS™ is the only cross-media codec format and delivers on the promises of next-generation image and video compression, today. Using PERSEUS technology, media and entertainment companies can now monetise unmet consumer demand for higher definition video everywhere, on existing devices and infrastructure, by a simple software upgrade.

The PERSEUS technology works in 2 ways: PERSEUS Pro is an Intra codec for mathematically lossless and visually lossless professional production, contribution and imaging workflows. PERSEUS Plus is a temporal codec designed to enhance a base codec such as H.264, HEVC or AV1, adding additional layers of detail for unbeatable distribution efficiency to consumers.

For more information please visit www.v-nova.com

About the ATSC

The Advanced Television Systems Committee is defining the future of television with ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standards. Founded in 1983, the ATSC is an international, non-profit organization developing voluntary standards for digital television. The ATSC’s 130-plus member organizations represent the broadcast, broadcast equipment, motion picture, consumer electronics, computer, cable, satellite and semiconductor industries. www.atsc.org.