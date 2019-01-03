VMP Drops Prices Across Popular Line

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Jan. 3, 2019 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the broadcast, commercial, security, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is pleased to announce it has reduced pricing on its line of articulating wall mounts for large flat screens, effective immediately. Ideal for studios and remote broadcast vehicles, the three mounts affected by the price reduction are the popular FP-XMLPAB, the FP-MLPAB, and the FP-LWAB.

“Current tariffs and other issues that are raising the costs of imports and overall production have resulted in most AV accessory manufacturers raising prices on many of their products recently and in the near future,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “While we are not exempt, we are lowering prices on some of our most popular items. We feel we owe it to our customers and partners that have stuck with us in both the prosperous as well as the lean and challenging economic times to keep prices low, and even reduce prices on some of our most popular items.”

Reduced from $239.95 to $215.95 MSRP, the FP-XMLPAB is a low profile alternative for mounting larger flat panel displays from 32 to 52 inches. With a closed depth of 1.5 inches and a fully opened extension of 16.2 inches along with a fully adjustable 15 degree tilt, 3 degree list adjustment and ± 45 degree of rotation, you can get your flat panel to the optimal viewing angle you need for any room. For added safety and security, the mounting rails accept padlocks for your peace of mind.

Reduced from $169.95 to $144.95 MSRP, the FP-MLPAB is a low profile alternative for mounting medium flat panel displays from 27 to 42 inches. With a closed depth of 1.6 inches and a fully opened extension of 16.4 inches along with a fully adjustable 10 degree tilt, 3 degree list adjustment and ± 45 degree of rotation, you can get your flat panel to the optimal viewing angle you need for any room. For added safety and security, the mounting rails accept padlocks for your peace of mind.

Reduced from $355.95 to $295.95 MSRP, the FP-LWAB is a lower profile alternative for mounting large flat panel displays from 42 to 80 inches. With a closed depth of 2.9 inches and a fully opened extension of 18.2 inches along with a fully adjustable 15 degree tilt, 3 degree list adjustment and ± 45 degree of rotation, much like the FP-XMLPAB and FP-MLPAB, you can get your large flat panel to the optimal viewing angle you need for any room. For added safety and security, the mounting rails accept padlocks for your peace of mind.

For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free 877-281-2169.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP’s products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

