VITEC's MGW Ace, World's First Portable HEVC Hardware Encoder, Wins IBC2015 Best of Show Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oct. 7, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its MGW Ace -- the world's first portable HEVC hardware encoder -- earned a Best of Show Award from TVBEurope and its publisher, NewBay Media, at IBC2015. When coupled with the MGW D265 portable HEVC IP decoder, the MGW Ace is a significant part of an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment applications. To determine the winner of the Best of Show Award, an independent panel of judges evaluated nominations for their design, features, cost-efficiency, and performance in serving industry professionals.

"We designed the MGW Ace to meet the rapidly growing demand for high-quality, real-time video anywhere, anytime, in a variety of applications, and with utmost security," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "We're the first in the industry to offer bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology in an on-the-go appliance. It is incredibly gratifying to have the industry recognize this product, now with a fourth award, since its release earlier this year."

MGW Ace builds high-quality, low-delay hardware codecs into a professional-grade, compact streaming appliance. It allows organizations to deliver secure, error-free video on dedicated and public networks while dramatically reducing bandwidth requirements compared to legacy H.264 systems. Furthermore, users can reduce operating expenses and extend the reach of video services to remote destinations with bandwidth constraints.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

