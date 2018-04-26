VITEC’s EZ TV Video Wall Solution Wins Best of Show Award at the 2018 NAB Show

VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform With Video Wall Capabilities Recognized as Market-Leading Solution



SUNNYVALE, Calif. — April 26, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that the new EZ TV video wall processor, available within the award-winning EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, was recognized with a Best of Show Award at the 2018 NAB Show from Sound & Video Contractor (SVC) magazine. Evaluated by a panel of industry experts, the Best of Show Award winners were selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

VITEC's video wall solution is designed to simplify deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content, while delivering a breathtaking visual experience. The new EZ TV video wall processors are 100 percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations. More than 50 displays on up to four unique walls can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls.

“It’s an exciting time for VITEC as we lead the IPTV revolution by introducing innovative ways to deploy video streaming solutions throughout an enterprise facility,” said Eli Garten, vice president, Enterprise Video Solutions, VITEC. “Our goal is to help our customers take advantage of their IP infrastructure by offering new video and digital signage services, an engaging user experience, and maximum efficiency. This industry recognition of our new video wall solution highlights our continued investment in the EZ TV platform and in our customers as they grow their video services and look to stay ahead of the curve within this dynamic field of digital video.”

In addition to the video wall integration, VITEC continues to enhance the EZ TV platform with new capabilities. The latest release also includes content provider DRM integration; time-shifted TV; a new mobile app that allows users to stream video from the field back to HQ; real-time enhancement of HEVC streams delivered over lossy networks; and TAA-compliant, high-performance end-points.

The fifth annual SVC Best of NAB Show Awards honor outstanding new products exhibited at the 2018 NAB Show. Hand-selected industry experts evaluated the entries on the show floor. Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in SVC, the professional AV industry resource that provides in-depth applications and business-related information covering the spectrum of the contracting industry.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC’s H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company’s tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC

