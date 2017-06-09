VitecEV Signs Wall Street Communications to Boost Brand and Build Market Awareness

SALT LAKE CITY -- June 8, 2017 -- VitecEV, the enterprise video division of the Vitec Group, has chosen Wall Street Communications as its agency of record for strategic content marketing and public relations services. Wall Street Communications will leverage its relationships with the professional trade press and key industry organizations to help VitecEV build global awareness for its brand in enterprise and corporate video markets worldwide.



VitecEV enables enterprises and organizations to communicate, collaborate, and improve business operations and customer relationships through the creation of high-quality live and recorded video content. The division offers more than 4,000 Vitec Group products -- including streaming media solutions -- and design, installation, training, support, and managed services to customers in the corporate, government, financial services, consultancy, house of worship, education, healthcare, and sports market segments.



Martin Vann, senior vice president and general manager at VitecEV, commented, "We're committed to bringing the power of broadcast-quality video content to enterprises whose business is not necessarily broadcast- or media-focused. Working with Wall Street Communications and its experienced team, we'll be able to expand our visibility in the enterprise marketplace and build greater awareness for our innovative solutions."



"Corporate and enterprise video is a large and rapidly growing market, as many types of organizations tap into the power of broadcast-quality video for improved communication and collaboration with key stakeholders. VitecEV's powerful solutions can help these organizations leverage high-quality video content easily and cost-effectively," said Chris Lesieutre, president of Wall Street Communications. "We look forward to sharing this message through our broad content marketing expertise."



Wall Street Communications offers business-to-business marketing communications services to technology companies and industry associations in the television, motion picture, and radio industries and related fields.



