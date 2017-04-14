VitecEV Expands Creative Studio Offering With Vinten Vantage Robotic Camera Head

LOS ANGELES -- April 13, 2017 -- The Vinten Vantage, a compact and lightweight robotic camera head, is the latest addition to VitecEV's all-new Creative Studio, a fully integrated video capture and streaming solution designed for use in an enterprise setting. The Vinten Vantage gives enterprise users unmatched flexibility and smooth on-air motion for capturing high-quality video in the studio, the boardroom, the conference room, or the auditorium.



"The Vinten Vantage is the ideal complement to Creative Studio, which we designed specifically to empower a broad range of enterprises to create and stream compelling, high-value content with broadcast quality," said Martin Vann, senior vice president and general manager, VitecEV. "Designed for smaller studios, the Vinten Vantage offers all of the capabilities of Vinten's high-end studio solutions in a compact robotic head, the first of its kind to offer outstanding, broadcast-quality movement and control. This versatile camera head is just one example of the professional video capture tools available in Creative Studio -- the same tools that broadcasters have been using for years."



VitecEV's highly mobile Creative Studio gives nontechnical users everything they need to set up a turnkey video-production studio anywhere in a building, campus, or off-site location. The modular solution includes lights, backdrops, and PTZ or robotic cameras, giving users their choice of shooting in either HD or 4K video.



With its compact and lightweight design, the Vinten Vantage offers enhanced image quality and superior motion control at the same price point of a traditional point-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera head. The solution is truly camera- and lens-agnostic, supporting professional camcorders from a variety of manufacturers including Canon and Sony as well as both full-servo and manual lens types. This allows users to choose the best camera and lens for their application needs and build a future-proof platform supporting their production needs far into the future.



Vinten's all-new ¼VRC (microVRC) controller gives the Vinten Vantage even greater versatility and flexibility for enterprise video capture. The first of its kind, the ¼VRC controller allows studios of all shapes and sizes to control high-end robotics and third-party PTZs. Aimed at users looking for a complete robotic solution that suits their budget, the Vinten Vantage and ¼VRC offer a complete, robust solution that lets any studio leverage high-quality Vinten robotic systems and reap the benefits of perfect control.



Compared to a traditional PTZ's limited set of speeds, the Vinten Vantage offers continuous variable speed control and full synchronization of any movement, with flexible mounting for any convenient or restrained location. Other features include a lightweight form factor for portability and adaptable connectivity to fit a variety of camera protocols (serial, Ethernet, and LANC).



More information on Creative Studio and other VitecEV solutions and services is available at www.vitecev.com/. More information on the Vinten Vantage is available at www.vinten.com.



