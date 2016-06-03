Vitec Videocom partners with Global Finance Group to offer new financing opportunities for customers based in US or Canada.

CINE GEAR 2016, BOOTH 64/65

GEAR UP NOW. PAY LATER.

Chatsworth, Calif. (June 1, 2016) - Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected and sought-after brands in the film, broadcast, and photographic industries, including Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, and Vinten. As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of production equipment, Vitec Videocom now offers one of the most affordable financing programs for broadcast and video professionals looking to upgrade and acquire new gear.

“Video equipment is always evolving and Vitec Videocom, in partnership with Global Finance Group, wants to give our customers across the United States and Canada the opportunity to work with the absolute best tools that will enable their creativity,” said Martin Vann, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Vitec Videocom.

Thanks to this new program, Vitec Videocom customers will enjoy some of the most competitive financing terms available including a limited time offer for zero down and no payments for ninety days. Through this new partnership, Global Finance Group can serve production equipment finance needs large and small and can help freelancers access capital usually reserved for larger entities. Rather than depend on costly personal loans and equity lines-of-credit, our clients enjoy fast and flexible options including no down payment, low-interest rates, and deferred payment.

“We understand the need to own the very best production equipment whether it’s for business, school or pleasure,” said Darren Finestone, Managing Director of Global Finance Group. “Our video production equipment financing helps filmmakers acquire and maintain the latest technology and keeps media production businesses on the cutting edge.”

While the financing will be available throughout the year, professionals will have until June 30th to take advantage of the limited time offer for zero down and no payment for ninety days.

For more information on our brands, visit vitecvideocom.com or to take advantage of this unique offer, visit financing.vitecvideocom.com.

###

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Off Hollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store and Vinten. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.