Vitec Videocom Announces Distribution Agreement with 1SourceVideo

LONDON - Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of the Vitec Group, has announced a distribution agreement with 1SourceVideo, an American distributor of film production equipment. The arrangement includes world-renowned brands Anton/Bauer, Litepanels, Sachtler, OConnor, and Vinten, market leaders in mobile power systems, LED lighting fixtures, and camera supports.

Paul Weiser, VP of Sales-Americas for Vitec Videocom, commented on the partnership, "We're very excited about the increased availability of our products nationally and the complementary advantage they will have with 1SourceVideo's portfolio of popular brands such as Blackmagic Design."

The new alignment increases circulation of certain Vitec brand products in the United States and gives smaller resellers access to 1SourceVideo's East and West coast inventory. Ultimately, the arrangement provides faster and better service to all channels, especially order fulfillment. Direct dealers of Vitec brands will also receive increased access to support and services.

For more information, please visit: http://1sourcevideo.com/