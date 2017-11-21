VITEC to Showcase Its IPTV and Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at SVG Summit

SUNNYVALE, California — Nov. 21, 2017 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will demonstrate the comprehensive capabilities of its award-winning IPTV and Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at the Sports Video Group (SVG) Summit at stand 28 on Dec. 11-12 at the New York Hilton Hotel.



"Our EZ TV platform has set the bar high for modernizing content delivery and digital signage workflows in sports venues. The solution simplifies game day operations, allowing teams to introduce new and engaging experiences to fans without adding engineering overhead," said Eli Garten, vice president IPTV & Enterprise Video Solutions at VITEC. "As the chosen platform for a fast-growing number of collegiate and professional sports teams, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers, Kansas City Royals, and Houston Astros, VITEC's solution delivers broadcast-quality video and eye-catching digital signs to every display throughout the venue, the luxury suites, and to individual fans directly on their mobile devices."



At the show, VITEC will demonstrate live how its Sport Venues solution enables stadiums, arenas, and other facilities to seamlessly and cost-effectively stream high-quality live and on-demand video, create dynamically updating personalized content and digital signage, and deliver it over their existing IP infrastructure as a network-agnostic technology that works on any network type and brand.



The system's digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics. VITEC's IPTV and signage end-points feature discrete hardware for IPTV and file-based processing, supporting the most complex digital signs that blend live streams, video files, social networking widgets, and dynamically updated data including sports scores, calendars, and catering menus. A future-proof, scalable platform, EZ TV becomes a central distribution, creation, and monitoring hub for live and on-demand content shown on every display throughout a facility.



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



