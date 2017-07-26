VITEC to Showcase Field-Proven Military and Defense Video Streaming Solutions at DSEI

PARIS -- July 25, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its broad range of point-to-point streaming and full motion video (FMV) solutions engineered for mission-critical and tactical military and defense operations at stand N7-350 at DSEI. Held Sept. 12-15 at ExCeL in London, DSEI is the world's largest fully integrated international defense exhibition featuring land, sea, and air products and technologies.



"The video and metadata requirements of modern military and defense applications continue to evolve, making live, real-time video delivery and management in the tactical arena a true challenge," said Mark Rushton, business development manager at VITEC. "VITEC's latest encoding solutions and IPTV management system are designed to allow military personnel to easily disseminate live feeds and recorded video assets in various bit-rates optimized for the specific network link available, whether stationary or in the field."



At DSEI, VITEC will highlight its credit card-sized MGW Pico TOUGH, the world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD certified H.264 HD/SD encoding solution and streaming appliance. Weighing less than 400 grams, MGW Pico TOUGH sets a new standard of performance for manned and unmanned airborne platforms, military vehicles, and ground units, packing all the needed capabilities for any Surveillance, Intelligence, and Reconnaissance (ISR) sensor or Situational Awareness video in an ultra-small airborne and marine certified enclosure. The MGW Pico TOUGH consumes less than 7 watts of power for 1080p encoding with KLV STANAG 4609 metadata and features simultaneous, low-latency streaming of two sources from HD-SDI and analog composite signals, JITC-compliant metadata processing, AES encryption, reliable transport/error correction technology, real-time resolution scaling, image cropping, and full-size snapshot capture. The rugged enclosure uses MIL-DTL-38999 connectors and is certified for extreme environmental conditions.



Also on display will be VITEC's MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder, the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encode/decode solution. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace encoding appliance provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), it's the perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move with, up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to today's H.264 standards. The MGW Ace Decoder features a robust, portable enclosure suited for field use and provides best-in-class video quality over rich and industry-standard audio/video connectivity. For point-to-point applications, when paired with the MGW Ace Decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, error-free video streaming over any network, including the internet, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi™ error-correction capabilities.



VITEC will also showcase FITIS (Fully Integrated Tactical IPTV System), an integrated full motion video solution for capturing, processing, archiving, indexing, managing, and disseminating tactical ISR video and metadata. Designed for rapid deployments and efficient distribution of IP video across LANs and WANs and in any network configuration, it enables real-time playback of tactical and situational awareness imagery, continuous recording and indexing of metadata, and retrieval of vital video assets and analysis notes. It supports propagation of scenario-specific video imagery in a variety of formats and bandwidth constraints from high-definition ISR footage for analysts, to ultra-compressed streams for transmission to tactical units at the edge.



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Caption: VITEC Pico TOUGH



Caption: VITEC Point-to-Point HEVC Streaming Solution



Caption: VITEC FITIS (Fully Integrated Tactical IPTV System)



Visit VITEC at DSEI, Stand N7-350



