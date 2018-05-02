VITEC Redefines the College Game Day Experience at 2018 CSVA Conference

VITEC’s IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues Enhances Fan Experience in Collegiate Sports Venues With Broadcast-Quality Live Streams, Digital Signage, and Video Wall Integrated in One System

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — May 1, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will showcase the latest release of its award-winning IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for sports venues at the 2018 Collegiate Sports Video Association (CSVA) Conference, May 14 - 17, at the Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee.

Now upgraded with video wall functionality and certified interoperability with the latest content protection and DRM standards required by the leading services providers for IPTV deployments, the versatile VITEC platform leverages the organization’s common IP backbone to deliver broadcast-grade video streams and manage digital signage campaigns. The 2018 CSVA Conference is the premiere annual event to network with the top video coordinators in the industry, keep up to speed with the latest trends and technologies, and share ideas.

“Colleges want to offer the best game experience to their fans and affordably recreate the same level of video entertainment in their sports facilities as pro sports,” said Joe Walsh, VITEC's sales director for sports and entertainment venues. “Our EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Solution presents a scalable platform that is ideal for both professional and collegiate sports and entertainment venues, meeting any project scope while providing the same high-quality, low-latency video experience.”

VITEC will demonstrate how its EZ TV Platform enables stadiums, arenas, and other sports facilities to seamlessly and cost-effectively stream high-quality live and on-demand video, create dynamically personalized content and digital signage, and deliver it over existing IP infrastructure without impacting other network services. Delivering a cost-effective, flexible, easy-to-manage solution that makes each display a visual attraction, the EZ TV Platform is the ideal solution for the ever-changing video, marketing, and sales requirements of today's sports venues. As a result, fans can enjoy the game and other video footage throughout the venue. In suites, the automatically updated electronic program guide and video-on-demand capability provide access to nonlinear content that cannot be seen in homes. The EZ TV Platform also offers a robust digital signage suite with easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics tools.

Furthering the value of the system, the platform’s new video wall capability simplifies deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content, while delivering a breathtaking visual experience. VITEC’s video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations. More than 50 displays can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls.

In addition to expanded DRM interoperability, the new release adds enterprise IPTV capabilities. This includes time-shifted TV, TAA-compliant, high-performance end-points, and

a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices that allows users to stream video from the field back to HQ in addition to playing IPTV content, real-time enhancement of HEVC streams delivered over lossy networks.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC’s H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company’s tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180501VITEC.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZ_TV_video_wall.jpg

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm