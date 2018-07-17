Vitec Production Solutions Recruits Tom Pavicic as Regional Sales Manager for Australia and New Zealand

SINGAPORE — July 17, 2018 — The Vitec Group has announced the appointment of Tom Pavicic to its Production Solutions division as regional sales manager, Australia and New Zealand. Based in Sydney, Pavicic will apply the experience and skills developed over his 30-year career to build and manage strategic channel partnerships and further develop the sales organization in the region.

“The ANZ region has tremendous growth potential for The Vitec Group, and it’s essential that we position our company to effectively capitalize on market opportunities. With his vast experience and knowledge, Tom is the ideal person to take on this critical task,” said Audrey Chang, channel and customer marketing director, Asia Pacific, Vitec Production Solutions. “For two decades, Tom has held leadership roles at Quinto Communications, one of our key ANZ channel partners. That background gives him valuable perspective as he works to reinforce our position in ANZ and ensure we have a strong, committed network of resellers targeting all market sectors.”

Pavicic joined Quinto Communications in 1997 as general manager, moving to the chief operating officer role in 2010 and taking the helm as CEO in 2012. At Quinto he managed company operations in ANZ across three offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. He also took the technical, operations, and commercial lead on all of Quinto’s external systems integration projects, managing stakeholders at all levels and overseeing the supply and integration of multimillion-dollar contracts. Prior to joining Quinto, Pavicic served as general manager of FP Focusing Pty Ltd., a division of Fuji-Photo Optical in Japan. He also was previously a technical sales executive for Inteltech Pty Ltd.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags. We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million.

* Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations

