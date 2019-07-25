Vitec Production Solutions at BIRTV2019

Coming Soon! Autoscript WinPlus-IP Features

Autoscript is set to release new features within WinPlus-IP, the Intelligent Prompting software adopted by broadcasters worldwide. Intelligent Prompting offers a fully IP-enabled workflow that can also accommodate video workflows. The new features harness the power of IP to enhance remote production and studio workflows, saving users time and money. Watch for an August (pre-BIRTV) announcement!

New! Litepanels Gemini 1x1 Soft LED Panel

The new Gemini 1x1 Soft will make its Asia-Pacific debut at BIRTV2019. Gemini 1x1 Soft is an all-in-one, cine-quality LED light that is easy to transport and quick to rig in the studio or on location. As a true RGBWW soft panel, Gemini 1x1 Soft offers full-spectrum colour adjustment at a remarkable price point and in an incredibly versatile, easy-to-control package.

Gemini 1x1 Soft is ideal for lighting talent and rendering skin tones, enabling users to match a broad range of ambient lighting conditions quickly and easily. In addition, Gemini 1x1 Soft provides an extensive choice of control options with intuitive onboard controls as well as remote control through wired or wireless DMX or Bluetooth. In an instant, users can switch the light from AC power to battery operation, and the small, lightweight power supply makes the LED fast and easy to rig.

Weighing in at just 5.31 kilograms (11.7 pounds), and with a maximum draw of just 200W, Gemini 1x1 Soft is the industry's most agile light, delivering flicker-free performance at any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity and with smooth dimming from 100% to 0.1%.

New! Vinten FH-155 Robotic/Manual Fluid Head

Making its Asia-Pacific debut at BIRTV2019 will be the new FH-155 robotic/manual pan-and-tilt head, designed to support heavy payloads in modern broadcast studio settings. With a maximum payload capacity of 70 kilograms (155 pounds), the FH-155 combines sophisticated software and mechanical engineering to enable exceptionally accurate, smooth, and quiet movements. In addition, the FH-155 is the industry's first pan-and-tilt head with an option for a fully integrated StarTracker module, offering an attractive absolute-reference tracking system for floor-roaming pedestal combinations. For studios requiring full flexibility, the FH-155 features a manual operating mode that enables camera operators to make intuitive and smooth pan-and-tilt movements when required by the content or production. The manual mode features a continuously adjustable, servo-controlled drag that is powerful enough to handle even the heaviest payloads. Operators can switch between robotic and manual modes either at the head or from the Vinten HD-VRC control system.

OConnor 2575 Fluid Head

The 2575 fluid head range is known around the globe for many of its signature features, including OConnor's patented sinusoidal counterbalance system for true and accurate balance at any point in the tilt range. The head's stepless, ultra-smooth pan-and-tilt drag gives operators ultimate control and shooting for film and broadcast productions. The latest model to the range — the 2575D fluid head — holds cameras up to 40.8 kilograms (90 pounds) and features platform controls on the operator's side of the head, as well as a "one-touch" release lever that allows one finger or hand to quickly undo the safety catch and open the lever.

Sachtler and Vinten: flowtech Tripod Systems Add More Solutions

Combining the speed and portability of Sachtler with the torsional rigidity of Vinten, flowtech features an extremely durable and lightweight carbon-fibre design and the world's fastest-deploying tripod legs. Unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod enable the legs to deploy simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground's surface. At BIRTV2019, Sachtler and Vinten will feature flowtech75 and flowtech100 tripods together with optional accessories for added stability and support, such as removable midlevel and ground spreaders, standard and studio dollies, carry handles, and rubber feet. These features combine to offer broadcasters, ENG teams, DPs, and independent filmmakers the industry's most innovative tripod solution for capturing images in the most rugged production environments.

Company Quote:

"Our brands will be showcasing their latest creative solutions for the modern broadcast studio at BIRTV2019. Vinten's new FH-155 pan-and-tilt head allows broadcasters to produce eye-catching content with exceptionally accurate, smooth, and quiet camera movement. Autoscript's new WinPlus-IP release will be announced immediately prior to BIRTV, and this new software will ensure on-air teams are equipped with the latest capabilities in IP-based prompting for live, remote, and multistudio productions."

— Dave Dougall, Vice President of Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific — Vitec Production Solutions

Litepanels Gemini 1x1 Soft RGBWW LED Panel

The New FH-155 Robotic/Manual Pan-and-Tilt Head From Vinten

OConnor 2575D Ultimate Fluid Head

Sachtler flowtech100 Carbon-Fibre Tripod

Vinten flowtech100 Carbon-Fibre Tripod