VITEC Introduces Video-Streaming Solution for Houses of Worship

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Nov. 16, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced an integrated streaming solution designed to help houses of worship extend their reach across multiple campuses and foster a sense of community among church members who attend services at different sites. The solution, which bundles VITEC portable encoders and decoders with the Zixi(TM) error-free streaming protocol, is just as effective as, and far more affordable than, satellite or fiber-based streaming services, making it accessible for houses of worship of almost any size.

VITEC's encoder/decoder combinations with integrated Zixi Stream Protection take advantage of an increase in bandwidth and a decrease in the cost of the public Internet to enable real-time streaming of church services and events over the same Internet services people use at home. VITEC's portable appliances encode and stream up to 1080p60 video for the highest level of HD video quality at the lowest possible latency. Combined with VITEC's advanced video compression, the hardware ensures that the most demanding video will look great even on the largest IMAG screens.

At the same time, integration with Zixi's proven, unique transport software eliminates the video-transport problems that are inherent in unmanaged IP networks. This integration ensures that houses of worship can deliver video of unprecedented quality with no stutter, packet loss, or frame-freeze, regardless of network conditions.

VITEC/Zixi live-streaming solutions are available in three different bundles to enable point-to-point, bidirectional, and multisite streaming. The point-to-point streaming bundle includes a VITEC encoder and decoder with integrated Zixi Stream Protection for zero-error delivery over unmanaged networks. This bundle includes a lifetime Zixi license. The bidirectional streaming solution includes two sets of VITEC encoders and decoders -- one set for each location -- and a lifetime license for Zixi Stream Protection. This solution ensures low-latency streaming for natural two-way communication and live interaction between the main and satellite campuses.

The multisite distribution bundle consists of a VITEC encoder at the main campus, a VITEC decoder at each of the satellite campuses, and a Zixi Broadcaster platform in the middle. Zixi Broadcaster acts as a central hub that manages, processes, and distributes content in various formats. The combination of VITEC and Zixi components provides content-aware error correction, bandwidth shaping, and real-time feedback of streaming status for multisite streaming over any network. Zixi Broadcaster also makes it possible for a house of worship to record streams and play them out later to other campuses.

"Many houses of worship around the world have the common goal of using live video streaming to unite worshippers at multiple locations. The challenge is how to deliver a reliable, low-latency, HD-quality video signal economically," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "It used to be that the only way to stream video was through a costly one-way fiber or satellite transmission service. Now, with the VITEC and Zixi integrated streaming bundle, churches have an affordable, reliable alternative that delivers pristine HD video that can truly engage remote audiences as if they were all together at the main campus."

About Zixi

Zixi is revolutionizing contribution, management, production, distribution and consumption of studio-quality video over the Internet by enabling broadcast news, live sports, service providers, enterprises and video equipment manufacturers to use unmanaged IP networks like the Internet for reliable content delivery to any device, any time anywhere. Zixi's proven, unique transport software eliminates problems in transporting video that are inherent in IP networks and delivers video of unprecedented quality with no stutter, packet loss or frame-freeze regardless of network conditions. Customers using Zixi to enhance their users' experience include NASDAQ OMX, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Stryker and News Corp. Zixi is privately held and based in Waltham, MA.

About VITEC

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

