VITEC Highlights Award-Winning IPTV Solution and Multichannel HEVC Encoder at NAB Show New York 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Oct. 11, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase the award-winning EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform and the new portable, quad-channel MGW Diamond HEVC encoder in booth N925 at the NAB Show New York 2018, Oct. 17-18, at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

EZ TV combines broadcast-quality IPTV distribution with powerful digital signage capabilities into an all-in-one integrated platform. Designed to seamlessly integrate with any IT environment and run on all types of networks — LAN, WAN, and wireless — EZ TV can be rapidly deployed and is intuitive to operate and maintain for any sized project.

EZ TV's end-points and video wall processors feature a full range of professional-grade, hardware-based media players for delivery of live IPTV streams, video-on-demand content, engaging digital signage content, and eye-catching video walls. These end-points and video processors are controlled and operated from a central management interface streamlining day-to-day administration of content, schedules, and user access rights.

With the rapid adoption of video streaming and recording workflows, organizations increasingly face challenges related to effectively storing, searching, and playing back valuable assets. EZ TV's new Media Library module enables users to quickly find, tag, edit, organize, playback, and share media files. Featuring a user-intuitive HTML5 interface, EZ TV's Media Library offers powerful tools for accessing and annotating videos from anywhere.

Also at the show, VITEC will demonstrate the latest advancements in its ecosystem of state-of-the-art HEVC video contribution and distribution solutions with the all-new MGW Diamond encoder. The MGW Diamond adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC family. The versatile HEVC and H.264 HD/SD multichannel encoder enables point-to-point and point-to-multipoint streaming with the benefits of low-bandwidth and low-latency streaming from four inputs with up to eight streams output. Compact, and power-efficient, the MGW Diamond encoder is ideal for any multichannel application with stringent size, weight, and power requirements (SWaP).

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

Image Caption: VITEC's Broadcast-grade EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform

