VITEC GROUP'S PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS DIVISION ADDS SERGIO BRIGHEL TO MANAGEMENT TEAM

Brighel Named Vice President of Studio Solutions Development and Support



BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. — April 23, 2019 — Vitec Production Solutions today announced the appointment of Sergio Brighel as vice president of Studio Solutions Development and Support.



In his new role, Brighel's primary focus will be to secure new sales opportunities and increase revenue. Reporting to CEO Alan Hollis, he will be responsible for driving product quality and performance improvements and increasing the effectiveness of customer support in the field. In addition, Brighel will help to accelerate the development of Vitec Production Solutions' on-site system installation and support service, creating further differentiation and delivering on the company's studio strategy.



"Sergio is an important addition to the senior management team, and he will be fundamental in maintaining our leadership position and delivering on our studio growth strategy," Hollis said. "We are exceptionally fortunate that he has joined our team. His extensive experience and knowledge, combined with the capabilities of our existing team members, will place us in an enviable position to execute and deliver our growth strategy in 2019 and beyond."



A recognized expert and technical authority in the studio realm, Brighel has spent the past 20 years as a director of Trans Audio Visual (TAV), one of the largest systems integrators and support companies in Europe. His experience includes the design, installation, and management of end-to-end broadcast production systems, ensuring TAV customers are maximizing the benefits of their new equipment. Brighel also provided comprehensive after-sales service to TAV customers. He is an active participant and speaker throughout many industry associations and events, including the EBU Video Systems group, Radio TV Forum, Cinecittà, Micro Salon, IBTS (Italian Broadcast & Technologies Show), and more. Brighel also has had more than 50 articles published across broadcast industry journals and magazines.



# # #



A Snapshot of Vitec Production Solutions

Vitec's Production Solutions Division designs, manufactures and distributes technically advanced products which give broadcasters, film studios, production companies and independent content creators total confidence in the production equipment they depend upon to capture world class footage. Products include video heads, tripods, lights, batteries and specialty camera systems.



A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast moving and growing "image capture and content creation" market.



Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, bags, motion control and noise reduction equipment.



We employ around 1,800 people across the world in 13 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.



The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2018 revenue of £385.4 million. More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.



LEI number: 2138007H5DQ4X8YOCF14



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Photos:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/SergioBrighelHeadshot.jpg

Photo Caption: Sergio Brighel, the new vice president of Studio Solutions Development and Support at Vitec Production Solutions



