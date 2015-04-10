Vitec Group Unveils Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions

(Burbank, CA) - The Vitec Group has announced the launch of Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions (BGBS). The new business unit will bring the Vitec Group's portfolio of top tier production services companies together and will serve as an umbrella entity to streamline offerings for the organization's global clientele. Comprised of a prestigious group of companies, BGBS includes Autocue Hire/QTV Teleprompters, Autoscript Hire, Bexel, Bexel ESS, Bexel TSS, Camera Corps, and The Camera Store. Halid Hatic has been appointed General Manager of BGBS to oversee all of the group's brands. Hatic has been serving as the head of Bexel since 2012.

The new structure was designed to enable strong cross collaboration among the companies, providing best-in-class production services and support to a global community of customers, whether they are working around the camera, in the studio or on an outside broadcast. "We are very proud to take the unparalleled experience of these companies into a new era of collaboration and communication for our customers around the world," commented Hatic. "By leveraging the strengths of each brand and expanding the organization's global reach, our customers will benefit from improved access to a remarkable range of cutting-edge broadcast equipment, industry leading services, and expert engineering solutions in a one-stop, integrated experience."

BGBS offers a wide range of products and services including video and audio equipment rentals (Bexel), systems integration and fiber solutions (Bexel ESS), new and used equipment sales (Bexel TSS), premium teleprompting camera and software systems (Autocue and Autoscript), broadcast technology for the Q-Ball and other specialty remote cameras (Camera Corps), and camera supports and mounting requirements (The Camera Store). The premium portfolio of companies has a stellar resume, with credits ranging from major global sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl; to major entertainment events, including the Academy Awards and the BBC Proms; to broadcast television, including Hell's Kitchen, the X Factor, and Big Brother.

"While the brands within the BGBS family are already well-known and widely respected, this new structure will enable our customers to have easy access to everything they need with one outreach," Hatic noted. "BGBS has a strong infrastructure in place which will make for an exceptional customer experience. We are pleased to be expanding the trajectory of our global footprint, and we know that BGBS will set the high watermark in our industry for both quality and breadth of service."

Alongside Hatic, the BGBS team includes Richard Satchel as Managing Director of the EMEA Division; Greg Bragg as Vice President of Global Sales, US; and David Carr as Vice President of Global Sales, EMEA. With US hubs in Burbank, CA; Dallas, TX; New York, NY; Secaucus, NJ; and Washington D.C.; UK hubs in London and Surrey; and sales presences in Atlanta, GA; Mexico City, Mexico; and Paris, France; BGBS has a global network in place to readily support a broad array of customer needs.

About Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions

Having supported some of the world's most recognized events, Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions is equipped to capture powerful content from venues, studios and exceptionally challenging environments. Encompassing some of the most sought after brands in the industry, Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions' portfolio of production services includes premium teleprompting camera and software systems from Autocue and Autoscript, cutting-edge broadcast technology for the Q-Ball and other specialty remote cameras from Camera Corps, meticulously maintained camera supports and mounting requirements from The Camera Store, and unparalleled production solutions, engineering support and equipment rentals from Bexel. Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions is a division of the Vitec Group.

