LDI 2017 Product Preview

Nov. 13-19

The Vitec Group

Booth 1473



The Vitec Group at LDI 2017



The Vitec Group will highlight its award-winning Litepanels brand of LED lighting systems for the television, broadcast, video, and film industries. On display will be Gemini, the all-new Litepanels 2x1 soft panel, together with the company's Astra and Sola product lines.



All-New Litepanels Gemini 2x1

At LDI 2017, the Vitec Group's Litepanels brand will showcase Gemini, the industry's most accurate and agile softlight. Recently launched at IBC2017, Gemini is an all-new, 2x1 RGB-WW soft panel that combines daylight, tungsten, and red-green-blue LEDs with flexible, precise color adjustment for the industry's most accurate full-spectrum white light. Adding daylight and tungsten means lighting professionals can reliably achieve exceptional color and realistic skin tones — eliminating the need for color correction and saving postproduction time and money.



Litepanels Astra 3X Series, 6X Series, Soft Bi-Color, and Bi-Focus LED Lighting

Litepanels' next-generation Astra 3X and 6X LED lights will also be on display. Building on the quality and popularity of the innovative Astra 1x1 panel, the next-generation panels now feature a 50 percent increase in output with reduced power consumption for longer battery run time. This means the new Astra 6X is six times brighter than the original 1x1 version, while the Astra 3X is three times brighter. Both the Astra 3X and 6X are available in daylight and bi-color models.



The Astra Soft Bi-Color LED panel follows the Litepanels tradition of a 1-square-foot form factor, designed with select, premium-quality, high-CRI, surface-mount LEDs and paired with a soft diffusion panel that provides a soft wrap-around quality perfect for lighting talent and taking the edge off reflective surfaces. The Astra Soft Bi-color has an impressive output that rates among the highest of soft LED panels. This higher intensity results in a longer throw and illuminates a wider area, allowing the panel to compete with strong exterior light sources or illuminate a large area effectively with just a single fixture.



The Litepanels Astra Bi-Focus light is a versatile and lightweight LED panel with the ability to adjust from a 48-degree flood to a 15-degree concentrated light with a turn of a dial. The Astra Bi-Focus offers the punch of a spot when shooting on location and when working with natural sunlight, with the flexibility to adjust the beam angle on the go. This model incorporates custom optics with two lens sets in the 1x1 panel array.



Litepanels Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ Fresnel Lighting

Litepanels will also showcase its daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ Fresnel LED lights. Compared with their predecessors, the daylight-balanced Sola 4+ lights offer a greater than 120 percent increase in output, while the new Sola 6+ has an incredible 50 percent increase. The high-quality Sola range of Fresnels provides cool daylight illumination with the unique ability to control both focus and intensity via standard DMX 512 protocol, with all of the single-shadow properties that traditional Fresnels offer for cutting and shaping. Since these lights are also LEDs, they can be powered with DC and operate without the heat generation of a traditional Fresnel.



About Litepanels

Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED (light emitting diode) lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color accurate, fully-dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at Litepanels.com



A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast-changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market. In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Camera Corps, JOBY, Litepanels, Lowepro, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, RTMotion, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



Vitec Group's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise of: design, manufacture and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags; and premium services including technical solutions, systems integration and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews and enterprises.



"LDI has become a leading forum for lighting professionals working in a variety of spaces, from broadcast to live events and everywhere in between. It's an outstanding platform for us to showcase our industry-leading lineup of lighting products. Our new Gemini, for example, raises the bar for professional lighting once again by giving users the ability to light their talent with the industry's most accurate white light."

—Alan Ipakchian, Product Marketing Manager, Litepanels



