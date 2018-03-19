Vitec Group Expands Dave Dougall to Vice President of Sales for EMEA and Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE — March 19, 2018 — Vitec Group today announced that the company has expanded the role of Dave Dougall. In addition to his current role as vice president of sales over the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, Vitec Group has added the Asia-Pacific region to Dougall's responsibilities. Serving as vice president of sales for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Dougall will leverage his skills as a reputable, dynamic, results-oriented leader to develop new solutions that increase sales, improve profits, extend market penetration, and drive financial outcomes throughout those regions.



"Since joining the company a little over two years ago, Dave's intense drive, confidence, and perseverance has helped us achieve tremendous growth across the EMEA region," said Allan Hollis, senior vice president, Vitec Group's Production Solutions Division. "A visionary and natural leader, Dave's record of achievement in delivering quality business outcomes and increased sales will continue across the Asia-Pacific, and I know he will continue to be a great asset to broadcasters, content creators, photographers, and all of our customers in their quest to capture and deliver exceptional content."



Dougall has served as Vitec Group's vice president of sales for EMEA since he joined the company in 2016. Under his leadership, Vitec Production Solutions EMEA has grown significantly, in turn strengthening all Vitec Group's EMEA businesses.

Dougall brings to this role more than 25 years of industry experience, an exceptional record of accomplishments, and a well-established intimacy with the international broadcast customer base, leveraging experience from his previous roles leading sales and service organizations and holding product line responsibilities.



Before joining Vitec Group, Dougall spent two-and-a-half years as the head of AV media and solutions sales for Sony Professional Solutions Europe, where he combined the product and software-systems sales teams into a single account team focused on selling Sony's professional solutions.



Prior to Sony, Dougall led the market-facing sales and service operations for Harris Broadcast Communications in North America. He was appointed to this role after having spent three years driving the strategic direction of the infrastructure and networking business for Harris. As vice president of infrastructure and networking, Dougall had a personal focus on expanding the video networking business in international markets.



More information on the Vitec Group and its brands is available at www.vitecgroup.com.



A Snapshot of Vitec Group

Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium branded solutions to the ever-changing and fast-growing image and capture sharing market. Vitec Group's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. Vitec Group's activities comprise design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power and batteries, monitors, and bags. Vitec Group employs around 1,700 people across the world in 10 different countries and is organised into three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions. Vitec Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a 2016 revenue of £376.2 million. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.



