BVE 2018 Show Preview

Vitec Group

Stand G14

Feb. 27-March 1, London



Vitec Group at BVE 2018



In the spotlight on the Vitec Group's stand at BVE 2018 will be the latest innovations from the company's extensive range of premium branded products for broadcast, cine, and photographic professionals. Highlights include Litepanels' versatile Gemini 2x1 soft panel and next-generation Astra and Sola LED light panels; the award-winning Vinten Vantage robotic camera head and μVRC (microVRC) controller; and the market-defining flowtech™ 75 tripod — the latest joint venture between leading brands Sachtler and Vinten, global industry leaders in camera supports for more than 100 years.



Litepanels: All-New Gemini

Litepanels is proud to showcase Gemini, the industry's most accurate and versatile 2X1 soft panel, at BVE 2018. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that's perfect for lighting talent and rendering exceptional color. Lighting professionals can "go bold" by lighting with any color in the 360° color wheel and popular gels within Gemini's color modes. The versatile Gemini's ballast-free, lightweight design allows the light to be rigged more easily, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built-in. Users can operate every function of Gemini thanks to its intuitive on-board controls and user interface with multiple control options. Optional wireless modules enable users to control Gemini remotely through wireless DMX or with Bluetooth and the Litepanels Smartlite Director app. Gemini features a complete lineup of accessories including light shaping, diffusion, and more.



Litepanels:

Astra

Litepanels' next-generation Astra family of LED panels continues to build on the quality and popularity of the original 1x1 panel. The new Astra 3X and 6X — available in both Daylight or Bi-Color models — feature a 50 percent increase in output, making them three and six times brighter than the original Astra. The Astra Bi-Focus Daylight, the newest addition to the popular Astra family, gives users the ability to adjust from a 48° flood to a 15° concentrated quality of light with the turn of a dial. Astra's high-performance LEDs and optics provide professional lighting designers with accurate color temperatures, high CRI/TLCI color rendering, and beautiful light quality. Its modular design features optional DMX and Bluetooth communication modules, along with V-Mount or Gold Mount battery plates for mobile power when AC power is not available.



Sola

Litepanels' daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ LED fresnels feature all the benefits of today's LED technology with the light-shaping, single-shadow properties of a traditional fresnel. The Sola 6+ was named 2017 Moviemaker's Gear of the Year Award Winner and is now 50 percent brighter than the previous version, while the Sola 4+ is now more than 120 percent brighter than its predecessor. The Sola LED range provides cool daylight illumination with the unique ability to control both focus and intensity.



Both the Astra and Sola series are ideal complements to the Gemini panels, adding functionality and versatility to an overall lighting design while maintaining exceptional color quality. Like all Litepanels' LED lighting, the Sola and Astra families are flicker-free regardless of frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity level. Easy to set up, the Sola and Astra lights can be powered via professional camera batteries for quick, mobile lighting setups.



Sachtler and Vinten: flowtech™ 75

flowtech™ 75 is a revolutionary new tripod that simplifies and accelerates camera operators' workflows with instant and easy setup, versatile height range, and exceptional torsional stiffness. Compatible with all major 75 mm fluid heads, flowtech 75 tripods offer a set of two-stage, carbon-fiber legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Unique quick-release brakes at the top of the tripod make it possible to deploy all legs simultaneously and adjust them to the ground's surface automatically, eliminating the need for operators to bend over or manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. flowtech launched in September 2017, winning three coveted industry awards at IBC.



Vinten: Vantage and μVRC Controller

Vinten's Vantage is a compact and lightweight robotic camera head that offers unmatched flexibility and broadcast-quality movement and control at the same price point as a traditional pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera head. Vantage enables customers to choose the camera and lens that meet their requirements, and it supports a wide range of pro-video camcorders from a variety of manufacturers including Canon and Sony, as well as both full-servo and manual lens types.



As the first controller of its kind, the μVRC is the perfect complement to the Vantage, giving the camera head even greater versatility and flexibility for enterprise video capture. The μVRC controller allows studios and venues of any size to control high-end robotics and third-party PTZs. When paired with the Vantage, the μVRC offers a complete robotic broadcast production solution.



Autoscript: Intelligent Prompting

Autoscript's Intelligent Prompting products will be shown at BVE 2018, along with the EPIC-IP17 teleprompter displaying scripts sent over IP from WinPlus-IP prompting software.



Intelligent Prompting is the broadcast industry's first completely IP-enabled, end-to-end teleprompting solution. Intelligent Prompting completely reinvents prompting workflows so that devices can be located anywhere, delivering the ease of use and foolproof redundancy that modern broadcast operations need. The inclusion of video outputs/inputs allows users to transition to IP at their own pace, while significant hardware improvements further enhance the solution. Since Intelligent Prompting units require no counterbalance in most situations, they are up to 50 percent lighter than prompting solutions that do require counterbalance. Combined with increased stability, this weight reduction eases payload issues for camera supports and makes the on-camera teleprompters ideal for robotic installations.



Company Quote:



"BVE is a premier media technology event for the European broadcast and production communities, and we look forward to showcasing the latest high-performance, industry-leading innovations from our Production Solutions Division, including camera supports, robotic camera systems, prompters, and LED lights. Vitec Group is committed to helping our customers capture and share exceptional images, whether they're engaged by a TV network, a production company, or a corporate, educational, or religious establishment. Gemini and flowtech are just two examples of how our award-winning solutions are helping today's image makers produce exceptional content and do 'more for less.'"

— Dave Dougall, vice president of sales, EMEA, Vitec Group



Company Overview:



Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast-changing and growing image-capture and image-sharing market. Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. The Group's branded companies design, manufacture, and distribute high-performance products and software, including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power and batteries, monitors, and bags. Vitec Group also provides premium services including technical solution development and delivery, systems integration, and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews, and media enterprises. In the broadcast industry, Vitec Group brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Camera Corps, JOBY, Litepanels, Lowepro, OConnor, OFFHollywood, Paralinx, RTMotion, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/180207VitecGroup.docx



Image Downloads:



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup-Gemini.zip

Product Shots of the New Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Panel



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_Litepanels-Astra.zip

Image Caption: Litepanels' Astra Product Images



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_SOLA.png

Image Caption: Litepanels' Sola Product Images



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_Flowtech-Products-and-Appl...

Image Caption: flowtech™ Product and Application Images



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_Vinten-Vantage.jpg

Image Caption: Vinten Vantage Robotic Camera Head



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_VIN_MicroVRC_4.jpg

Image Caption: Vinten μVRC Controller



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_AutoScript-System.zip

Image Caption: Autoscript's New Intelligent Prompting System



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=See%20what%20@VitecGroup%20is%20do...@BVExpo