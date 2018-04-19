Vitec Group Brands and Products on Display at BroadcastAsia2018

Litepanels: Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

Litepanels will showcase Gemini, the industry's most accurate and versatile 2x1 soft panel. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that’s perfect for lighting talent and rendering exceptional color. Lighting professionals can “go bold” by lighting with any color in the 360-degree color wheel and popular gels within Gemini’s color modes. Plus, Gemini’s latest firmware upgrade allows for a variety of cinematic effects such as emergency lights, fire, TV, and hue bursts that are fully customizable and that can be easily saved to presets.

Gemini’s versatile, ballast-free, lightweight design allows the light to be rigged more easily, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built-in. The production-friendly soft panel can also deliver full-intensity, mobile-powered operation under battery only; an ideal complement is the Anton/Bauer CINE VCLX battery. Users can operate every function of Gemini with its intuitive on-board controls and user interface with multiple control options.

Litepanels: Astra LED Panels

Litepanels’ next-generation Astra family of LED panels continues to build on the quality and popularity of the company’s original 1x1 panel. The new Astra 3X and 6X — available in both daylight or bicolor models — feature a 50 percent increase in output, making them three and six times brighter than the original Astra. The Astra Soft Bi-Color provides flattering diffused lighting for a soft, wraparound light quality. The Astra Bi-Focus Daylight is the newest addition to the popular Astra family, giving users the ability to adjust from a 48-degree flood to a 15-degree concentration of light with the turn of a dial.

Litepanels: Sola LED Fresnel Panels

Also on display at BroadcastAsia will be Litepanels’ daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ LED fresnels, combining all the benefits of today's LED technology with the light-shaping, single-shadow properties of a traditional fresnel. A winner of Pro Moviemaker’s Gear of the Year Awards 2017, the Sola 6+ is now 50 percent brighter than the previous version, while the Sola 4+ is now more than 120 percent brighter than its predecessor.

Sachtler and Vinten: Award-winning flowtech™ Camera Tripod Technology

Fresh from winning an impressive array of awards at the 2018 NAB Show, including a prestigious IABM BaM Award, flowtech™ is an all-new carbon fibre technology with the world’s fastest-deploying legs, unique quick-release brakes, and easily adjustable levers for quick and easy setup in any type of remote production environment. At BroadcastAsia2018, Sachtler and Vinten will showcase flowtech technology with the flowtech 75 tripod, compatible with all major 75-millimeter fluid heads.

flowtech offers a set of two-stage legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds). The quick-release brakes enable legs to be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground’s surface, saving operators from bending over and manually adjusting multiple brakes on each leg. A unique hinge-lock mechanism allows users to capture extremely low, ground-level shots, removing the need for extra “baby legs.” Lightweight and easy to transport, flowtech 75 can be carried comfortably on the camera operator's shoulder, with magnetic locks keeping the legs stable during transport. Plus, flowtech now features two optional accessories — a detachable carry handle and a compact and lightweight dolly.

Vinten: Vantage Robotic Camera Head and External Lens Drive

In a compact and lightweight form factor, the award-winning Vinten Vantage pan/tilt robotic camera head enables broadcast-quality video and superior motion control at the same price point as a traditional pan-tilt-zoom head. Vantage enables customers to choose the camera and lens that meet their requirements, ensuring that they can match manual camera positions, work over long distances, and manage low-light conditions. At BroadcastAsia2018, Vinten will showcase an all-new external lens drive option that significantly increases the number of lenses that can be used on Vantage-mounted cameras, and delivers full servo functionality, including virtual reality tracking, to manual lenses.

Autoscript: IPS Range

Teleprompting leader Autoscript will showcase its new IPS range for Intelligent Prompting, the industry’s first teleprompting system designed around an IP-enabled workflow that can also accommodate video workflows. New IPS products include EVO-IPS, the world’s first all-IP prompting monitor, and WinPlus-IPS software, a simple but powerful prompting application for smaller productions. The combination of WinPlus-IPS and EVO-IPS packages the power of Intelligent Prompting in a cost-effective, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use solution that’s perfect for smaller IP-based studios as well as corporate, educational, and government productions.

Connecting over an IP network to a single controller, WinPlus-IPS employs many of the features of WinPlus-IP, Autoscript’s premier prompting software — including a modern, customisable user interface, super-smooth scroll preview, and live script editing. Users can connect any number of EVO-IPS monitors and Xbox-IP scroll engines. As the world’s first IP-only prompt monitor, the EVO-IPS offers a simple and flexible workflow, connecting directly to the user’s choice of WinPlus-IP or WinPlus-IPS software over an IP network and displaying smooth scroll prompter video without the need for an additional scroll engine.

“At Vitec Group, we’ve brought together the world’s most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands dedicated to enabling the capture and sharing of exceptional images. We’re looking forward to showing BroadcastAsia2018 attendees why Vitec solutions are the choice of broadcasters, cinematographers, and photographic professionals. Two great examples are Gemini, the most accurate and agile LED soft light in the industry, and flowtech, a truly game-changing tripod for accelerating camera operators’ workflows on any type of broadcast, film, or video project.”

— Dave Dougall, Vice President of Sales, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Vitec Group



Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium branded solutions to the ever-changing and fast-growing image and capture sharing market. Vitec Group's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. Vitec Group's activities comprise design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power and batteries, monitors, and bags. Vitec Group employs around 1,700 people across the world in 10 different countries and is organised into three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions. Vitec Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a 2016 revenue of £376.2 million. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.