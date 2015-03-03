The Vitec Group Acquires Paralinx

(LONDON) - The Vitec Group has acquired the business of Paralinx, a California company known for its high-quality wireless video systems. Paralinx will be incorporated into the Vitec Group's Videocom Division, complementing its existing brands.

Paralinx was founded by Dan Kanes and Greg Smokler, two members of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) who sought to develop a new wave of affordable, high-definition wireless video tools for professionals and enthusiasts alike. The company will join Teradek and SmallHD in Vitec Videocom's Creative Solutions business unit.

"Like Teradek and SmallHD, Paralinx is another great example of the pioneering spirit that is so important to disrupting the professional video industry with game-changing products and top-notch customer support," said Vitec Videocom CEO Matt Danilowicz. "By combining Paralinx's deep understanding of the market with Teradek's engineering acumen, both companies are positioned to develop truly cutting-edge technology tailored specifically to their customers' needs."

To adequately address the growing demand for wireless video devices, Paralinx will continue to innovate in the UAV and independent content creator spaces, while Teradek will focus on cinema and television applications.

"When we launched Paralinx in 2012, our mission was simple: to enable filmmakers to monitor wirelessly a camera's HD recording in real time," said Dan Kanes, co-founder of Paralinx. "We sought to bring a new level of freedom to video production, an essential link in digital cinematography. Now, in 2015, we are excited to be joining forces with Teradek and SmallHD, other innovators under the world-renowned Vitec Group, to continue empowering content creators with revolutionary technology and unparalleled support."

Co-founder Greg Smokler added: "We started Paralinx because as end-users on the front lines of content production we weren't getting the tools that we needed. This acquisition gives us the opportunity to collaborate with the talented engineers and product development team at Teradek and to make use of the Vitec Group's manufacturing and operational might. We believe that the biggest winners out of this will be the people that helped us get to where we are today: our customers."

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.



Vitec is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.



Vitec Videocom - advancing the quality and science of media production.



