The Vitec Group at 2017 Cine Gear Expo

In booths 64 and 65 at the Cine Gear Expo, The Vitec Group will showcase the latest innovative and award-winning solutions from its Litepanels, OConnor, and Anton/Bauer brands.



2017 Cine Gear Expo

June 1-4, Los Angeles

Vitec Group

Booths 64 and 65



Litepanels' Astra 3X/6X and Sola 4+/6+ LED Lights

At the 2017 Cine Gear Expo, Litepanels, a pioneer in LED lighting for the film, photographic, and broadcast industries and a Vitec Group brand, will highlight significant upgrades to its professional LED lighting range. Building on the quality and popularity of the innovative Astra 1x1 panel, Litepanels' next-generation Astra 3X and 6X LED lights now feature a 50 percent increase in output with a decrease in power consumption. In addition, the daylight-balanced Sola 4+ LED Fresnel offers a remarkable 120 percent increase in brightness and the Sola 6+ a 50 percent increase compared with their predecessors.



Image Caption: Litepanels' Astra and Sola Product Images





OConnor 2560 Fluid Camera Head

As the global camera support leader in the cinema industry, OConnor will feature its 2560 fluid head, which offers versatility for both lightweight and heavy rig setups and enables cinematographers to move faster and more efficiently while still maintaining control and stability. The continuously adjustable 2560 offers sinusoidal counterbalance and fluid drag that together provide the ultra-smooth OConnor feel over the largest payload range. The 2560 offers cine-standard position of controls (including brakes) and a front handle mount for intuitive, controlled positioning of the camera, as well as a lightweight magnesium housing and carbon-fiber cover for best-in-class performance, power-to-weight ratio, and reliability. The 2560 supports any lightweight digital cinema camera (such as those from Sony, Canon, ARRI, AJA, JVC, Panasonic, Vision Research, and RED) in a "maxed-out" studio configuration.



The 2560 is in daily use by cinematographers worldwide on a broad range of challenging location shoots. Here, renowned DP Christian Herrera (http://www.ocon.com/inspiration/close-up/christian-herrera/?elqTrackId=1...) describes his experience using the camera head on location in Costa Rica.



Image Caption: OConnor 2560 Fluid Head





Anton/Bauer LPD Discharger

Anton/Bauer, a leader in the design, manufacture, and testing of mobile power systems for broadcast, film, and video, will showcase its all-new LPD Discharger at the 2017 Cine Gear Expo. This dedicated discharge unit is capable of discharging up to four 90 Wh batteries in three hours or less. The LPD helps rental houses and traveling production crews ensure compliance with IATA regulations regarding Li-ion batteries, which must be charged to 30 percent or less of their rated capacity when transported as air cargo.



Photo Caption: Anton/Bauer's LPD Discharger – Front View



Photo Caption: Anton/Bauer's LPD Discharger – Front/Side View





As a special deal at Cine Gear Expo, attendees who stop by the booths will be able to take 50 percent off list price on selected products from Vitec Group's demo stock, while supplies last. For those who can't make it to the show, customers can also attend the annual Matthews BBQ on June 4. With free registration, participants will get to see and buy selected demo products from brands such as OConnor, Sachtler, Vinten, Autoscript, and others. The party will be located at 4520 W. Valerio Street, Burbank, CA 91505 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.





Company Quote:

"Cine Gear Expo is an exciting venue for our cinema brands to showcase their latest innovations that advance the quality and science of film production. A great example is OConnor's camera heads, which have been used on almost every Hollywood movie feature and episodic TV drama since the early 1990s. We're also happy to be presenting all-new, much brighter versions of our Astra and Sola LED lights, which give filmmakers even more output than the original LED models."

-Paul Weiser, VP of Sales for Vitec Group, Americas and Asia-Pacific Regions



A Snapshot of The Vitec Group



The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast-changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market.



Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags; and premium services including technical solutions, systems integration and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews and enterprises.



In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



