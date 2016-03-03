VITEC to Demonstrate IPTV Sports Venue Solution and More at 2016 NAB Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- March 3, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will showcase its IPTV Sports Venue Solution, featuring EZ TV; MGW Ace/D265 HEVC point-to-point portable streaming solutions with Zixi" stream protection; and Pico TOUGH video encoder at the 2016 NAB Show, April 18-21, at the Las Vegas Convention Center -- Booth SL6305.

"At this year's NAB Show, we will highlight our comprehensive IPTV Sports Venue Solution along with its new digital signage capabilities," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "Sports fans today want to be entertained in and out of their seats, but until now, the options were cost prohibitive. Our latest streaming technology provides customers with an affordable and reliable solution to optimize their displays and IP infrastructure, boosting fan engagement and creating additional revenue opportunities."

VITEC's EZ TV is an integral platform to the company's cutting-edge IPTV Sports Venue Solution, which allows any stadium or arena to stream high-quality live, on-demand, or recorded video over its existing IP infrastructure, creating highly effective sponsorship inventory by turning every display into a digital asset that people will connect with and dwell on. The IPTV Sports Venue Solution features low latency across all displays, synchronized playback, efficient scalability, and intuitive Web-based admin capabilities. Along with showcasing the IPTV Sports Venue Solution, VITEC will highlight its new solutions for houses of worship, introducing secure and fast multisite streaming over the public Internet, time shift, and other playback and recording features.

Also on display will be VITEC's MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC (H.265) portable device for encoding and streaming video, and the MGW D265, a portable HEVC IP decoder. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace appliance features HEVC bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities and Zixi stream protection for reliable, artifact- and error-free content delivery. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When coupled with the MGW D265, it becomes an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution for several markets including broadcast, enterprise, government, and more.

In addition, the company will show MGW Pico TOUGH, the world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD certified MPEG-4 H.264 HD/SD video encoder. It encodes and streams real-time video with frame-accurate metadata from any video source. MGW Pico TOUGH's fanless, pocketsize enclosure is designed for use on unmanned and manned vehicles, in fly-away kits, and on-person in extreme conditions.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV Solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

