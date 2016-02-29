VITEC at CCBN 2016

VITEC

China Content Broadcasting Network Exhibition (CCBN)

March 24-26

Booth 2108

MGW Ace and MGW D265 -- An End-to-End Portable Streaming Solution

On display at CCBN will be VITEC s MGW Ace appliance, the industry s first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video. Powerful yet compact, the revolutionary device features HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities. Its wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC s HEVC compression chip make it a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When coupled with the MGW D265 portable HEVC IP decoder, it becomes an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution for such markets as broadcast, government, enterprise, sports, and more.

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg

Image Caption: MGW Ace

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGWD265.jpg

Image Caption: MGW D265

Point-to-Point Streaming -- VITEC Encoder and Decoder Combination With Integrated Zixi(TM) Stream Protection

VITEC has teamed with Zixi(TM) to offer an integrated streaming solution that delivers pristine HD across multiple locations. Developed to meet the demands of large-scale venues, VITEC/Zixi live streaming solutions offer high quality, low latency HD video streaming for point-to-point, bidirectional, and multisite events.

EZ TV IPTV System

The award-winning VITEC EZ TV IPTV system allows any facility to deliver live, on-demand, or recorded video over its existing IP infrastructure. Using the EZ TV Web portal, administrators can easily create, manage, and distribute video assets while the solution s browser-based EZ TV Player uses the market s most flexible digital video codec to offer CPU-efficient quality playback of IPTV streams across networks. Now equipped with a new add-on for IPTV settings, the solution easily complements any IPTV deployment with quality and compliance dashboards as well as instant alerts -- ensuring all video, audio, and metadata services are delivered reliably to users.

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZ_IPTV.jpg

Image Caption: EZ TV IPTV

Proxsys PX-Series Media Asset Management System and Archiving Solution

Proxsys PX-Series media asset management system enables organizations to edit, archive, and share valuable media assets efficiently and securely, both within an organization and with credentialed third parties. Within a smooth, user-friendly workflow, Proxsys PX-Series provides the functionality and features required to safeguard high- and low-resolution video as well as audio, graphic, and data files.

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Proxsys_PX.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Proxsys PX-Series

Company Overview:

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC s professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

