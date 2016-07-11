VISUAL DATA MEDIA SERVICES LAUNCHES THE SOUND SERVICES GROUP

Los Angeles-based facility adds another strategic division to growing group

Los Angeles/London, 7th July 2016

Visual Data Media Services (Visual Data) continues its expansion drive with the opening of an audio post-production facility division — The Visual Data Sound Services Group — nine months after the successful launch of its post-production operation, Visual Data Creative Services (VDCS.

The Sound Services Group division is headed by the Emmy Award-winning mix team of Matt Pavolaitis and Greg Faust, who have been appointed as re-recording mixer and senior re-recording mixer respectively, with both closely involved indriving business development. The executive dynamic team brings more than 40 years of television and feature mixing experience to the new operation, which will focus on growing both domestic and overseas revenue streams.The new division has already been awarded the mixing work on Paramount’s Star Trek Beyond trailers and DreamWorks Television and Feature Mixes scheduled for this month. Pavolaitis and Faust bring a string of premium credits to The Sound Services Groupdivision, including The Revenant, American Horror Story, Rio, Breaking Bad, Women in Black 2, Intervention, Kung Fu Panda 3, Untold Stories of the ER and The Raven.

Pavolaitis is a respected figure in the LA music industry, having spent the last 20 years working as a composer and in audio post-producti . He has also has written and produced music for numerous television series and documentaries, two of which — Desert Reef and Valles Caldera — earned him Rocky Mountain Emmy nominations and a Daytime Emmy win for Best Original Song.

Faust has 25 years of experience as both a musician and re-recording mixer. He comes to The Sound Services Group after a 17-year stint with Chace Audio by Deluxe. His experience includes feature and television mixing for such prestigious names as CBS, Sony, Warner Bros, Paramount, DreamWorks, Fox, Lionsgate and GRB, as well as for numerous independent companies.

John Trautman, CEO of Visual Data, said: “Our clients continue to look to Visual Data to expand and provide end to end services in post-production and digital supply chain workflows. In addition to providing audio excellence to the traditional feature and television industries, The our Sound Services Group team is equipped to meet the escalating demand for quality mixing from the streaming and online platforms. , such as Netflix, Amazon, and iTunes Under the leadership of these exceptionally talented and experienced individuals, we believe our new audio post-production operation is unrivalled in its ability to provide our clients with a premium exceptional service, while keeping ahead of the ever-changing technology that continues to push the creative barriers of sound.”

About Visual Data Media Services:www.visualdatamedia.com

Visual Data Media Services, based in Los Angeles, has 20 years of experience in the repurposing and distribution of content for all media outlets, including domestic syndication, network broadcast, international distribution and VOD for studios, distributors and platforms. In December 2014, Visual Data acquired a majority stake in London-based re:fine in a deal that provided both partners with access to each other’s markets, client bases, technologies and infrastructure. Visual Data is a Preferred Vendor for all major SVOD platforms and UK broadcaster ITV, recently opened a production office in Bangalore, India to handle the increasing volume of captioning and localization work.

