Visional Productions Adds BlackTrax to its Rental Inventory

From Left: Kyle Means and Jim Steurnagel at Visional Productions and Andrew Gordon at BlackTrax



Visual engineering firm, Visional Productions has added BlackTrax advanced 6D real time tracking system to its rental inventory. Based out of Atlanta and Denver but producing live experiences world-wide, Visional is now one of only three U.S. companies offering the system for rental and sale.



The company has expertise in creative content, projection mapping, high-resolution video, and interactive design.

“We are excited to continue to increase our inventory and provide more creative options to the event production market,” said Kyle Means, co-owner at Visional Productions.

“BlackTrax will allow us to design exciting and unique visual experiences for our clients that aren’t possible with any other systems.”

BlackTrax has multiple production applications, including motion lighting, automated spot lights, projection mapping and more. Using active IR beacons, the system can track a performer, stage prop, scenery or screen in real time and in most atmospheric conditions. BlackTrax can integrate with other third-party systems such as lighting consoles, enabling moving lights to follow performers, or media servers such as d3, Avolites Ai or Christie Pandoras Box and many more, allowing projection content to follow moving performers, objects or screens.

BlackTrax has predictive technology that uses the real-time tracking data to predict speed and direction, and track ahead to keep on target with fast moving objects and performers, and it can also compensate for slow moving fixtures or latency of 3rd-party technologies. When using the vision-based tracking system, performers can improvise for flawless performance and accuracy.