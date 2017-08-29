vision tools expands RAW server rental fleet for the second time in 2017

vision tools, the Hamburg based AV rental and distribution company, recently invested in additional AV Stumpfl RAW media servers for the second time in 2017.

With a total of ten RAW servers, vision tools has become Germany’s leading rental provider of the award winning media servers, that were specifically developed for uncompressed playback scenarios.

RAW servers have become increasingly popular over the last year, due to their powerful hardware performance. The media servers are available in different versions, depending on individual performance requirements.

Uncompressed 4K content, high frame rate videos with 120 fps or even content with a 12-bit colour depth can be handled by the AV Stumpfl RAW servers.



vision tools Managing Director Stephan Schlüter explains the reasons for the latest investment:

“The demand for RAW servers has been growing and the feedback from our customers has been very positive. As an investment, the three channel RAW versions are both very powerful in terms of performance and also cost effective. We will communicate this cost effectiveness to our customers and are expecting to generate new customers as well.“

AV Stumpfl’s Global Business Development Manager Horst Damoser comments on the relationship between the two companies:

“AV Stumpfl and vision tools have worked very closely with one another for many years now. We are very excited that vision tools have decided to expand their RAW server rental fleet a second time this year, due to the increased demand.“

In addition to their HQ in Hamburg, vision tools also maintains branch offices in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Munich.

vision tools Website:

http://www.visiontools.de/

AV Stumpfl RAW Server website:

http://avstumpfl.com/en/server-control-systems/media-servers/wings-engine-raw/wings-engine-raw/