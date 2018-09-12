Virgin TV Launches Personalized Video on Demand Channel for Kids in Partnership with zone·tv™

Virgin Media, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading quad play providers, has announced the launch of its personalized Video on Demand (VoD) Channel for children, My Virgin TV Kids, in partnership with zone·tv. My Virgin TV Kids Dynamic Channel will empower young viewers to customize their viewing experience and programming lineup in real time.

The introduction of My Virgin TV Kids is the first European launch for zone·tv and will enable Virgin TV’s youngest viewers to design the channel to reflect their individual programming interests simply by watching TV.

Kids will be able to enjoy a range of TV favorites, including Teletubbies and Bob the Builder, by entering the VoD Channel through the Virgin TV programming guide. They can then watch TV or scroll forward or backward in the guide to pick the show they want – regardless of when it’s scheduled to run. My Virgin TV Kids will use advanced technology from zone·tv to learn and personalize programming as kids choose what to watch or to skip; developing recommendations based on the child’s favorite themes, characters and programmes and generating intelligent, personalized playlists.

Amongst the programmes on My Virgin TV Kids are household favorites including:

· Teletubbies – Pre-schoolers can catch up with the adventures of Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po

· Pingu – The Claymation series features your favorite heartwarming penguin hero

· Caillou – This young boy proves that “growing up is the greatest adventure of all”

· Bob the Builder – Children worldwide have shared Bob’s love of construction

· Franny’s Feet – Franny tries on various pairs of shoes which lead her to global adventures

The new VoD channel will be powered by technology and programming provider, zone·tv, and will combine artificial intelligence with human editors to curate the content, designing an experience which reflects kids’ individual interests while they are watching TV.

My Virgin TV Kids is a safe environment for children, no personal data will be collected or stored, and once in the VoD channel, all of the content is child-friendly and free from adverts. Kids can create their own profile or simply watch TV as they would on any other linear channel.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media said, “My Virgin TV Kids’ intelligent and personalized playlists, powered by the technology of zone·tv, are a genuine innovation for a Pay TV platform. This represents the latest smart technology and combines it with the functionality of an on-line playlist and quality TV to deliver a unique experience for Virgin TV customers. Children will have even more freedom to enjoy and learn from the programmes they love within the safe and contained environment of our great TV service.”

Jeff Weber, CEO, zone·tv said, “Our human curated technology, powered by AI, combined with Virgin Media’s vision means subscribers in the UK will be first in Europe to experience a revolutionary, personalized channel expressly designed for Virgin Media’s youngest customers. Our Dynamic Channels platform brings some of the world’s most popular children’s shows to life in a way that is totally unique among video services.”