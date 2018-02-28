2018 NAB Show Preview

Vinten

Booth C6025

April 7-14



Vinten Products on Display at the 2018 NAB Show



At the 2018 NAB Show, Vinten will showcase its complete family of broadcast camera support systems. With more than a century of design expertise, Vinten's award-winning camera solutions are trusted around the globe for infinite balance control and best-in-class motion quality. Vinten's intuitive manual and robotic solutions are supported by precision engineering and ergonomic design, allowing camera operators to focus on what they do best: creating engaging, cutting-edge imagery.



New Vinten Ceiling Track System

Making its NAB debut will be Vinten's all-new Ceiling Track system powered by Tecnopoint. Ideal for creative productions in which floor space is at a premium, the solution is fully integrated with the Vinten control system so that it can work alongside Vinten's renowned pedestals, heads, and elevation units to create a flexible, powerful combination for modern broadcasts.



Also integrated into the Vinten Control System, the Vantage compact robotic head represents an ideal flashcam solution for larger studios with the HD-VRC software. For smaller studios and users such as theaters and houses of worship, Vinten has developed the µVRC [micro VRC]. This cost-effective, modular version of the control software allows smaller budgets to leverage the award-winning Vantage compact robotic head with a wide variety of cameras and lenses for unmatched flexibility in content creation and broadcast-quality movement and control.



New Vinten External Lens Drive

Vinten will also unveil an External Lens Drive for its Vantage compact robotic head. With this new solution, users will be able to upgrade their manual lenses with full servo control when used in conjunction with the Vantage pan/tilt head. The external lens drive can motorize 1-3 axis of the lens and provide encoded data suitable for use in virtual reality sets, adding powerful functionality to this compact and affordable solution.



Company Quote:



"At this year's NAB Show, we're looking forward to showing Vinten's expanding robotic camera support solutions alongside our renowned manual supports, known around the world for their best-in-class quality and control. Our lineup of proven products is trusted by customers in every environment, from studio to stadium to house of worship, to make their jobs easier and provide the smooth, effortless control they need to create cutting-edge content."

— Ginny Grove, Product Marketing Manager, Vinten



A Snapshot of Vinten



Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



The New Vinten Ceiling Track System From a Recent Customer Install



Vinten Vantage Robotic Camera Head



Vinten μVRC Controller



The External Lens Drive for the Vinten Vantage head upgrades a manual lens with full servo control.



