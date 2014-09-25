Vinten and Vizrt Bring Ryder Cup to Life

Bury St Edmunds, UK - Vinten®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, has supplied a Vinten encoded pan and tilt head to Sky Sports for use in studio during the upcoming Ryder Cup.

The Vinten Vision 250E features a box that can supply positional and lens data for the virtual reality (VR) processing software and will be used in studio by presenters to showcase the golfers and statistics in a virtual environment during the tournament.

The VR graphics element is provided by Vizrt - an expert in the supply of real-time 3D graphics, studio automation, sports analysis and asset management tools for the broadcast industry - with the data from the VR processing box streamed to the 3D rendering engines.

"Sky Sports has already proved its skill in using our virtual reality software for its IBC award-winning Monday Night Football program," says Rex Jenkins, MD for Vizrt UK. "Sky Sports is now going a step further by taking VR and AR on the road for a flagship OB event. Vinten VR tracking heads have shown themselves to be solid and reliable for many indoor and outdoor sports events, and integrate well with Vizrt's graphics system."

"The Vision 250E is ideal for use in virtual applications as it provides the performance and accuracy required of a manually operated pan and tilt head combined with optical encoders to provide precise real-time digital electronic positioning of pan and tilt," says Mark Osborn, director of business development, EMEA and Asia, Vinten. "Combined with the VR processing box, the encoded head provides a greater level of versatility and functionality to any studio environment."