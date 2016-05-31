Vietnam's Largest Broadcaster Builds OTT Service Offering on Harmonic Video Delivery Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 31, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Vietnam Television (VTV), Vietnam's leading broadcaster, is using Harmonic equipment to support efficient delivery of high-quality content, including premium sports events, via its new live OTT offering. VTV has augmented its existing installation of Harmonic gear with a new Polaris(TM) Play channel-in-a-box automation system, Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort integrated channel playout system, Electra(TM) X2 advanced media processor and ProMedia(R) Package multiscreen stream packager, along with Kaltura's OTT TV, content management, service delivery platform and user experience management to accelerate deployment and the launch of new OTT services.

"OTT TV has quickly become a popular choice among consumers in Vietnam, but the success of such services still depends on delivery of compelling content characterized by exceptional visual quality," said Dr. Pham Anh Chien, managing director of the VTV Digital Center. "Harmonic addresses these requirements with its acclaimed portfolio of low-latency IP video products, which ensure that we can deliver even fast-paced live sports events with remarkable picture quality. As a result, we're equipped to offer the best possible service to our OTT customers watching here in Vietnam and in overseas markets."

At the heart of this solution is the 1-RU Electra X2 system. Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X2 media processor boosts video compression efficiency across an extensive range of formats and codecs over CBR, VBR and ABR encoding schemes. When combined with the ProMedia Package multiscreen stream packager, the Electra X2 system enables amazing viewing experiences across the Internet to a broad array of devices, from handhelds to UHD/4K TVs.

"Providing engaging content and ensuring exceptional video quality, VTV is setting a high standard not only for the Vietnamese market, but also for the markets worldwide that are tapping into its OTT services," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "As the company adds to its OTT offering, the readily scalable nature of Harmonic video infrastructure will facilitate smooth, cost-effective growth."

At BroadcastAsia2016, stand 5C3-01, Harmonic will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

