VidOvation Joins Sports Video Group

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Dec. 12, 2017 — VidOvation today announced that is has become a member and corporate sponsor of Sports Video Group. As a member and sponsor, VidOvation joins other equipment manufacturers and service providers who are helping sports broadcasters, TV networks, leagues, teams, and venues make the most of video, audio, and broadband technology as they produce and distribute sports content.



"VidOvation is selective in manufacturing and reselling only those video systems that provide the highest caliber of broadcast with minimal technical support required. In addition to our standard off-the-shelf products, VidOvation is also known for designing custom video systems to help sports leagues with challenging review and game integrity technical needs," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer at VidOvation. "Now that we're part of SVG, we'll have more of a chance not only to share our own experiences and innovations, but more importantly, to learn from our fellow members — all with the aim of improving the process for end users and elevating the experience for fans."



VidOvation supports multiple sports sectors with a variety of video transmission and distribution systems. Its wireless video and bonded cellular solutions are deployed at various levels of sports in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, skateboarding, and golf, among others. Customers include professional sports leagues, teams, universities, high schools, and television broadcasters.



Of special interest to those involved in sports broadcasting are the AVIWEST PRO180-RA bonded cellular transmitter and AVIWEST StreamHub studio receiver, both supplied by VidOvation. Together those products use any available combination of network interfaces — including local cellular and Wi-Fi networks, Ethernet, and satellite — to ensure robust signal transmission between the field of play and the studio, whether the live action is coming through a stationery camera on the sidelines of a football game or a vehicle on the move during a marathon.



More information about the full VidOvation product line is available at www.vidovation.com.



# # #



About VidOvation

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of signal loss, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more about how VidOvation is moving video forward at www.vidovation.com.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/171212VidOvation.docx



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@VidOvation%20Joins%20@sportsvideo%20-%20http://bit.ly/2l4Z6Xl%20@JimJachetta



Follow VidOvation:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimJachetta

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/VidOvation/?ref=br_rs

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/vidovation---moving-video-forward