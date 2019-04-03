VidOvation Appoints NYC-Based Bruce Levine as Vice President, Strategic Account Development

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — March 29, 2019 — VidOvation today announced that Bruce Levine has joined the company in the newly created position of vice president, strategic account development based in New York City. With more than 30 years of experience at technology companies covering the gamut of product lines in the broadcast industry — from bonded cellular and wireless to IPTV to graphics and effects systems — Levine will oversee all pre- and post-sales support for VidOvation's full product line and services.

"Adding Bruce to the team gives us a firm foundation in the Northeast region and especially in New York City, where we are seeing a particularly strong demand for our IPTV and digital signage solutions as well our remote production systems based on the AVIWEST product lines," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "Bruce's depth in terms of product expertise will go a long way in helping us deliver and support the types of solutions our customers require, whether they are major television networks and station groups, local production companies, or in-house corporate AV departments."

"I'm very pleased and excited to join the VidOvation team to contribute to their ongoing success," said Levine. "With an important array of products, services, and technologies, VidOvation will not only continue to serve the traditional broadcast industry, but also be expanding to serve a wide range of emerging media markets."

Levine's experience prior to joining VidOvation included senior sales and management roles at companies such as LiveU, where he served as vice president of North American sales and built a team to strengthen the company's bonded cellular technology sales within the U.S. market. Levine was also vice president of North American sales at leading graphics-platform company Chyron, where he managed all commercial business opportunities while overseeing the entire Chyron North American sales team. Levine was also vice president of North American sales and operations for Ventuz Technology, a leading provider of content-based graphic authoring and playout tools for the broadcast and corporate markets. Levine's additional experience includes senior roles at Avid, QTV, and Pixel Power.

More information about the full VidOvation product line is available at www.vidovation.com.

# # #

About VidOvation

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design to warranty and support. Learn more about how VidOvation is moving video forward at vidovation.com.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/190329VidOvation.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-BruceLevine-white.jpg

Photo Caption: Bruce Levine, Vice President, Strategic Account Development at VidOvation

Visit VidOvation at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth C3205

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@VidOvation%20Appoints%20NYC-Based%20Bruce%20Levine%20as%20Vice%20President,%20Strategic%20Account%20Development%20-%20http://bit.ly/2uzPVQ0

Follow VidOvation:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimJachetta

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VidOvation/?ref=br_rs

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vidovation---moving-video-forward