Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 8, 2018 — Today at the 2018 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, announced that Vidgo will launch its next-generation OTT services powered by the Harmonic VOS™ media processing platform. With the VOS SW Cluster solution handling every component of media processing in a private cloud, Vidgo can quickly launch a full suite of video streaming services while gaining the agility to scale video streaming services rapidly. Vidgo is set to introduce its OTT services for the United States market later this year with a compelling channel lineup, unique pricing model and high-quality live-streaming experience.

“We’ve identified a significant underserved market in the United States, with millions of consumers that are currently not part of the pay-TV ecosystem,” said Shane Cannon, CEO of Vidgo. “Partnering with Harmonic, the market leader in OTT video service deployments, we plan to deliver a full range of streaming features that consumers demand. The VOS solution allows us to provide the best live-streaming experience for our customers and provides us with a strong foundation to manage our network and end-user experience.”

VOS SW Cluster embeds market-leading micro services, including ingest, playout, compression, encryption, packaging and origin, that will allow Vidgo to deliver its OTT services at a low cost and to scale seamlessly. Vidgo’s offering will include over 40 channels of live television available for viewing on smartphones, tablets, PCs and other streaming devices. Encoding and transcoding on VOS SW Cluster is performed by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine™, an advanced, software-based media processing technology that will ensure Vidgo provides exceptional video quality on every screen at the lowest possible bitrates.

“The VOS SW Cluster solution uniquely positions Vidgo to provide a best-in-class entertainment experience for customers,” said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business, at Harmonic. “We are excited to be a part of Vidgo’s innovative OTT service deployment.”

