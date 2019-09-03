Videosys Broadcast Reveals Epsilon 4K Decoder and Receiver at IBC2019

Videosys Broadcast, a leading supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast providers will unveil Epsilon, the company’s new multi-function broadcast RF camera control system at IBC 2019, on stand 10.F21. Epsilon includes a fully integrated 4K decoder and receiver and is an ideal solution for HD and 4K live sports and music events.

Epsilon is comprised of base and head modules with the decoder, receiver, camera control and fibre contained in one single base unit. This means that the operator only has to rig one unit instead of the traditional four units. The base unit is then connected via a single SMPTE cable to the head unit, further reducing cabling and removing the complexity of set-up and maintenance. By significantly reducing rig time and equipment count, Epsilon delivers wide area coverage in stadia, large studio environments, houses of worship and educational centres in a simple and efficient way. Epsilon works seamlessly with the 4K Aeon-CC digital video transmitter to provide the complete 4K wireless RF system.

Colin Tomlin, Managing Director, Videosys Broadcast says, “We understand the complexities associated with deployments of a wireless RF system for live events, whether that’s for sport, music or live studio shows. With the increase in demand for 4K services, the deployment has become more complex and costly. As a result, we created the Epsilon 4K system to simplify 4K management by reducing equipment count and cost of deployment. We are excited to showcase Epsilon at IBC 2019 and look forward to seeing our customers’ reactions on the stand.”

Videosys Broadcast is a leading supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast providers. At the forefront of technological innovation, Videosys Broadcast has successfully partnered with leading technology companies including, DTC, Wave Central, Hitachi, Panasonic, Ikegami, and Grass Valley. The company, which has over 500 deployments worldwide, manages projects and design from concept to the finished article from its UK head office. Its systems are used by all the major broadcasters and operators around the world. Live events broadcast using Videosys Broadcast systems include the Olympics, Tour de France, the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race and Premier league, to name a few.