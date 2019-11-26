Videon EdgeCaster Edge Compute Encoder Compatibility With AWS Elemental MediaStore Enables a Cost-Effective, Low Latency Solution

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Nov. 26, 2019 — Videon today announced compatibility with AWS Elemental MediaStore, enabling a cost-effective, low-latency solution. Videon customers can now use AWS Elemental MediaStore as a direct ingest from the EdgeCaster H.264/HEVC video encoding platform to support ultra-low latency workflows with outputs supporting both HLS and DASH using CMAF. AWS Elemental MediaStore's support of EdgeCaster's ingest protocols enables less than three-second worldwide latency to be achieved with standards-based, scalable, and cost-effective workflows.

"Live streaming should not come with a latency penalty as compared to traditional broadcast TV," said Todd Erdley, founder and CEO of Videon. "EdgeCaster's compatibility with AWS Elemental MediaStore is a strong step forward to making live streaming truly live —using standards-based, viewer-scalable, and cost-effective solutions. Compatibility with AWS Elemental MediaStore represents an important development in our relationship with Amazon Web Services. AWS Elemental offers crucial insight into how streams can be ingested into AWS Elemental MediaStore and how Videon can optimize our platform."

As the first third-party encoder that is compatible with AWS Elemental MediaStore, EdgeCaster allows customers to experience streamlined, ultra-low-latency streaming that reduces the time and cost associated with live streaming. EdgeCaster makes live streaming truly live by eliminates time-intensive, computational processes in the cloud, and instead, handling these tasks at the network edge, thus increasing efficiency.

Key to EdgeCaster's management of time-laden cloud functions is the intellectual property Videon developed based on Qualcomm® technology. With the processing power of the SnapDragon™chip, EdgeCaster streams at resolutions up to 4K at 30 FPS using either H.264 or H.265/HEVC compression. EdgeCaster has the ability to provide HLS and DASH outputs using CMAF along with supporting up to six bit-rates, ensuring that ultra-low latency workflows with MediaStore can be efficiently deployed.

AWS Elemental MediaStore is a storage service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) optimized for media. It gives users the performance, consistency, and low latency required to deliver live streaming video content. AWS Elemental MediaStore acts as the origin store in a video workflow. Its high-performance capabilities meet the needs of the most demanding media delivery workloads, combined with long-term, cost-effective storage.

