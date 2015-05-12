VideoFlow and ATEME collaborate to provide game changing technologies for delivering broadcast quality over any IP network

VideoFlow has announced that it is working with ATEME (www.ateme.com), a global leader in HEVC, H264, MPEG2 video compression solutions for contribution and distribution, to make VideoFlow’s new Controlled Adaptive Rate (CAR) technology available to ATEME customers.

The solution enhances the video quality by dynamically adapting the encoder bitrate in real-time to maximize usage of the available network bandwidth, and reducing bitrate when there are network congestion and bandwidth limitations, thus ensuring uninterrupted high quality, high availability service. VideoFlow’s Digital Video Protection (DVP) acts as a network quality management system, monitoring the available bandwidth and controlling the ATEME Kyrion encoder.

Eran Shalev, VideoFlow’s VP marketing, said, “We are happy to successfully complete the interoperability tests with ATEME and in particular the CAR tests. VideoFlow has developed technologies to make IP networks reliable for live video delivery by ensuring uninterrupted, high quality, live video service and CAR is the latest technology added to complete eight layers of protection. CAR further allows us to make any IP network, managed or unmanaged, as stable and robust as traditional methods but significantly less expensive. Our Digital Video Protection technology pioneered this change by protecting data integrity to a level required to achieve broadcast quality video. Now CAR ensures that the viewer always has the best video quality by constantly monitoring the network bit rate and adjusting it for optimal performance.”

“ATEME, the contribution market leader, is known for its high quality, high availability products,” said Nicolas Moreau, Senior Manager, Contribution Product Line at ATEME, “with the increased demand for contribution over IP, we had to provide our customers with a new innovative solution that will enhance the video quality and ensure high availability over unmanaged networks; with the VideoFlow CAR, we are better equipped to meet our target.” VideoFlow’s CAR technology The delivery of video over unmanaged IP networks like the Internet is challenging due to normal fluctuations in the network’s capacity. Decreases in capacity cause a severe degradation to the video quality and may, on some occasions, cause the video to stall.

VideoFlow’s innovative Controlled Adaptive Rate (CAR) technology puts the intelligence into the transmitter. Like ABR, the receiver probes the network’s capacity and the video stream health in real time. Like ABR, the CAR receiver sends the statistics to the CAR transmitter and, unlike ABR, the decision to either decrease or increase the encoder’s bit rate is made by the transmitter and not by the receiver, giving a better response to the network’s capacity change by directly controlling the encoder’s bit rate.

ATEME (PARIS: ATEME), Transforming Video Delivery. ATEME is a global leader in HEVC, H264, MPEG2 video compression solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT. More information is available at www.ateme.com

VideoFlow www.video-flow.com

VideoFlow is a leading provider of proven, cost effective, easy to use, and scalable solutions to ensure uninterrupted, secure, live, broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network. It provides continuous service from OB Vehicles to the NOC, reduces International TV channel/network distribution costs, improves teleport margins through higher network utilization, slashes OTT video contribution costs and reduces access costs to cloud-based video services. The VideoFlow product portfolio guarantee highest video quality over any network or infrastructure, managed or unmanaged, including fibers, DSLs, satellite links, microwave links, Wi-Fi, and cellular. It is encoding/decoding technology as well as video resolution independent handling MPEG2, H.264, and HEVC, at any resolution including SD, HD, 4K, and 8K. VideoFlow solution is equipment vendor independent, working with any broadcast equipment vendor of your choice. VideoFlow product portfolio is a solution widely adopted worldwide.