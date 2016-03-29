Video Devices Shines Spotlight on PIX-E Series at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 29, 2016 — Video Devices is proud to feature its complete line of PIX-E Series 4K recording field monitors and accessories at NAB 2016 (Booth C6040). The PIX-E Series includes two five-inch models, PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, as well as the seven-inch PIX-E7. Video Devices will also showcase several PIX-E Series accessories, including both the groundbreaking PIX-LR audio interface and SpeedDrive recording and file-delivery enclosure. The complete line of PIX-E Series monitors and accessories is currently shipping worldwide.

“We set out to create a new standard of top-notch, high performance recording field monitors that could thrive in the most exacting production environments for today’s filmmakers — and we have accomplished just that,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “The PIX-E Series provides video professionals with a suite of products capable of capturing both stunning 4K, edit-ready video and world-class audio in compact, portable packages. We’re excited to showcase the full line of PIX-E Series monitors and accessories at NAB.”

Designed to cater to the varying needs of video professionals, PIX-E Series monitors are the perfect companion for a wide range of cameras — from DSLRs to larger digital cinema cameras. The PIX-E Series is equipped with a full suite of precision monitoring tools and scopes, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple ProRes edit-ready files to the innovative SpeedDrive — a custom enclosure for non-proprietary, industry standard mSATA solid-state-drives. The PIX-E5H features HDMI I/O while the PIX-E5 and PIX-E7 monitors have both SDI and HDMI I/O.

When incorporating the recently available PIX-LR audio interface accessory, PIX-E users now have access to Sound Devices’ world-renowned mic preamps. The PIX-LR brings audio to the monitor via two XLR inputs and two XLR outputs, while also featuring large back-lit controls for recording and playback. It also offers two dedicated gain controls and illuminated, 23-segment LED metering with limiter indication. The PIX-LR easily and securely mounts to the bottom of any PIX-E Series monitor via a ¼-inch 20 thread screw. Constructed from die-cast aluminum, the PIX-LR derives power from the monitor to which it is attached.

SpeedDrive is a unique PIX-E accessory; it looks like a thumb drive, but houses a non-proprietary mSATA SSD—readily available at various retailers and online stores in sizes up to 1TB. While plugged into the back of any PIX-E monitor, the SpeedDrive uses a SATA interface, which is perfect for high-capacity 4K recording. Remove it from the monitor, and the SpeedDrive streamlines the file-delivery process by eliminating the need for special card readers, cables, or docking stations. Just plug it into any USB 3.0 port on a MAC or PC to quickly transfer data.

The PIX-E Series of recording monitors are the most robust of their kind, featuring die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant LCDs protected by Gorilla Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color-accurate and sunlight-viewable.

“Bottom line: the PIX-E family of monitors and accessories are setting a new standard of quality, durability, and performance within the recording field monitor landscape,” adds Isaacs. “They are made for professionals who demand quality and performance in the equipment they use.”

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.